Opioid Crisis Movie in the Works at David Glasser's 101 Studios

The film will be based on David Armstrong's award-winning reporting on Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family, the makers of OxyContin.

David Glasser's 101 Studios is set to finance and distribute globally a feature film about David Armstrong, the award-winning journalist who took on Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, the addictive drug behind America's deadly opioid crisis.

The film will be written and directed by Aron Gaudet and Gita Pullapilly (Beneath the Harvest Sky). 101 Studios and Marquee Entertainment’s Linda McDonough (Drive) will produce and co-finance the film, while Glasser, David Hutkin and Bob Yari will executive produce.

"I am pleased that the story of this crisis, which has impacted so many families, will be shared with a movie audience," Armstrong said in a statement. The feature is touted as an inside look into Armstrong's four-year investigation into Purdue Pharma exec Richard Sackler and his family, who have been accused of playing a major role in the opioid epidemic.

During his reporting, Armstrong pointed to a cover-up by the makers of OxyContin. Since the release of OxyContin, over 200,000 Americans have reportedly died from overdoses related to the prescription painkiller.

"We are thrilled to be working with David Armstrong and 101 Studios to tell this vital story. We believe the opioid crisis is the defining social issue of this generation. And, every family affected by OxyContin addiction deserves to know the truth behind the Sacklers’ role in it,” said Gaudet and Pullapilly in their own statement.

CAA Media Finance, which arranged financing for the film, brokered the deal, which was negotiated by Glasser and James Allen, the filmmakers, along with CAA and Anonymous Content.