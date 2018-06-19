Oprah Becomes First Black Female Entrepreneur to Appear on Bloomberg Billionaires Index

The list ranks the world's 500 richest people.

It was announced Tuesday that Oprah Winfrey is the first black female entrepreneur to appear on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The list ranks the world's 500 richest people.

Winfrey currently stands as the 494th richest person in the world.

Winfrey's addition raises the total number of women on the list to 65, with six of those women being entrepreneurs.

The media mogul's fortune has increased $427 million this year due to her partnership with Weight Watchers. Winfrey bought a stake and began to pitch for the brand in 2015. The share price of the weight-loss company was $100.37 as of the close of trading June 18.

Winfrey's other business endeavors include the ownership of The Oprah Winfrey Show, which ran for 25 years, and the cable network OWN. She recently announced a partnership with Apple, in which she will produce original content and programming for the tech company.