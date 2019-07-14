Oprah, Rami Malek, Spike Lee: Summer Getaways of the Stars

Some took off for Rome, others lugged fishing tackle to Russia, and still others went for a walk in Peru. Here's how the town did summer vacay (so far).

Oprah Winfrey: Played host on her Maui ranch.

Former 20th Century Fox Film CEO Stacey Snider: Jetted to Martha's Vineyard, where she will spend the bulk of her summer.

Stylist Brad Goreski and writer-producer husband Gary Janetti: Took off for Milan and Tuscany.

Angie Harmon and Terry Bradshaw: Sighted (separately!) in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Rami Malek, Spike Lee and WME's Richard Weitz: Watched the Yankees play the Red Sox in London (Weitz later hit Capri). Also in the U.K.: Jimmy Fallon, who caught some tennis at Wimbledon, and Warner Bros. Television president Susan Rovner, who took her family to England for a few weeks.

AMC Networks president of programming David Madden: Took his family on a two-week driving tour of the South, beginning in New Orleans and ending at Blackberry Farm in Tennessee in the Smoky Mountains.

Debra Messing: Vacationed on Nantucket.

Gotham Group CEO Ellen Goldsmith-Vein: Was in Scotland.

Entertainment lawyer Skip Brittenham: Went salmon fishing in Russia.

ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke, WME president Ari Greenburg and WarnerMedia Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt: Were in Italy, as was model-actress Gemma Chan.

CAA's Bryan Lourd and daughter Billie Lourd: Hit New Orleans after spending some time in the Hamptons.

Actor Quincy Brown: Relaxed in Greece.

Actor James Van Der Beek and family: Decamped for Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic.

WME's Jordan Cerf and Fox's Jordan Moblo: Went to the Timbavati Game Reserve in South Africa.

Mike and Irena Medavoy: Ventured to St. Tropez.

Susan Sarandon: Went on a Roman holiday.

Rob Lowe: Hiked an Inca trail in Peru (before he headed to the Galapagos Islands).

Schitt's Creek co-creator Dan Levy: Visited the Colosseum in Rome.

Jessica Chastain: Attended the Women's World Cup in Lyon, France.

