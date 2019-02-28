Oprah Winfrey, Brie Larson, Stacey Abrams to Headline 2019 Women in the World Summit

Jill and Faith Soloway, Cindy McCain, Adwoa Aboah and Wanda Sykes are also set to appear at the 10th annual live media event in New York.

The Women in the World Summit will return in April with another starry lineup.

Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, Brie Larson, Ashley Judd, Jill and Faith Soloway, Cindy McCain, Adwoa Aboah and Wanda Sykes, among others, are set to appear at the 10th annual live media event, Women in the World announced on Thursday. At the event, which takes place from April 10-12 at New York's Lincoln Center, Winfrey will be delivering the Summit's keynote address, wherein she will answer the event's guiding question: "Can women save the world?"

Other topics that will be discussed in the event's live conversations include moving the #MeToo movement forward, fighting misinformation, keeping journalism alive, combatting threats to the planet, advocating for same-sex love, resisting authoritarian and patriarchal powers and advancing women leaders.

For the first time, the summit will also feature a panel on comedy in today's cultural climate featuring Sykes, Rachel Bloom, Phoebe Robinson, Judy Gold and Amber Ruffin.

“This year’s Summit is such a milestone event with our 10th anniversary; it is clearer than ever that the mission has met its moment," Women in the World and Tina Brown Live Media founder and CEO Tina Brown said in a statement. "The seeds we’ve planted as far back as 2010 in a small midtown theater have exploded into a global community of women of power and purpose.”

Last year's summit featured speakers including Hillary Clinton, Viola Davis, Ronan Farrow, Sheila Nevins, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Jameela Jamil. In a conversation with MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid at the 2018 event, Davis discussed how women's experiences are improving in Hollywood: "Women are much more aggressive out there in terms of getting what they want. Now we are bold," she said. "We’re raising a defense fund for women so if they want to prosecute their predator, it’s there for them.”

A full list of speakers for the 2019 event follows.

Tina Brown, Founder and CEO, Tina Brown Live Media/Women in the World

Adwoa Aboah, Model and Mental Health Advocate

Amanda Gorman, Youth Poet Laureate

Amber Ruffin, Comedian and Writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers

Amanat Anand, Co-Founder of SoaPen

Anna Wintour, Editor of Vogue and Artistic Director at Condé Nast

Ashley Judd, Activist, Author, and Actress

Bari Tessler, Financial Therapist

Bianna Vitalievna Golodryga, Co-Host of CBS This Morning & CNN Contributor

Brie Larson, Actress (Captain Marvel)

Bryan Cranston, Actor

Carole Cadwalladr, Journalist, The Guardian

Carolyn Tastad, P&G

Cindy McCain, The McCain Institute

Delaney Ruston, Doctor and Filmmaker

Edna Adan Ismail, Former Foreign Minister of Somaliland

Elizabeth Nyamayaro, Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of UN Women and Global Head of #HeForShe

Faith Soloway, Musician and Writer on Transparent

Gulchehra Hoja, Journalist, Radio Free Asia

Indra Nooyi, Former CEO of PepsiCo

Jacquelyn Birdsall, Senior Engineer, Toyota Motor North America Research and Development

Jeanny Yao, Co-Founder of BioCellection

Jill Soloway, Writer, Director, and Creator of Transparent

Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP

Judy Gold, Comedian

Kara Swisher, Executive Editor, Recode

Lina Khalifeh, Founder of SheFighter Self-Defense School

Lynsey Addario, Photojournalist

Mae Jemison, Former Astronaut and Principal, 100 Year Starship

Marissa Shorenstein, President, AT&T for the State of New York

Mimi Ito, Cultural Anthropologist and Tech Expert

Miranda Wang, Co-Founder of BioCellection

Nighat Dad, Founder, Digital Rights Foundation

Nikki Bell, Founder of LIFT

Nima Elbagir, CNN

Nina Lakhani, Journalist, The Guardian

Oprah Winfrey, Philanthropist, Global Media Leader

Paige Chenault, Founder of The Birthday Party Project

Paula Polito, Client Strategy Officer and Group Managing Director, UBS Global Wealth Management

Phoebe Robinson, Comedian, Author, Actress and Co-creator and Co-star of 2 Dope Queens.

Rachel Bloom, Co-Creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Dr. Roberta Diaz Brinton, Neuroscientist

Safa Al Ahmad, Saudi Filmmaker

Shalinia Unnikrishnan, BCG

Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Filmmaker

Shubham Issar, Co-Founder of SoaPen

Stacey Abrams, Founder and Chair of Fair Fight Action

Suman Ali, Digital Rights Activist and Survivor of Acid Violence

Suman Lashari, Pakistani Womens’ Rights Activist

Susan Rice, Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador

Wanda Sykes, Comedian

Zainab Salbi, Host and Executive Editor of #MeToo, Now What, Founder of Women for Women International & Author