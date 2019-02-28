Oprah Winfrey, Brie Larson, Stacey Abrams to Headline 2019 Women in the World Summit
Jill and Faith Soloway, Cindy McCain, Adwoa Aboah and Wanda Sykes are also set to appear at the 10th annual live media event in New York.
The Women in the World Summit will return in April with another starry lineup.
Oprah Winfrey, Stacey Abrams, Brie Larson, Ashley Judd, Jill and Faith Soloway, Cindy McCain, Adwoa Aboah and Wanda Sykes, among others, are set to appear at the 10th annual live media event, Women in the World announced on Thursday. At the event, which takes place from April 10-12 at New York's Lincoln Center, Winfrey will be delivering the Summit's keynote address, wherein she will answer the event's guiding question: "Can women save the world?"
Other topics that will be discussed in the event's live conversations include moving the #MeToo movement forward, fighting misinformation, keeping journalism alive, combatting threats to the planet, advocating for same-sex love, resisting authoritarian and patriarchal powers and advancing women leaders.
For the first time, the summit will also feature a panel on comedy in today's cultural climate featuring Sykes, Rachel Bloom, Phoebe Robinson, Judy Gold and Amber Ruffin.
“This year’s Summit is such a milestone event with our 10th anniversary; it is clearer than ever that the mission has met its moment," Women in the World and Tina Brown Live Media founder and CEO Tina Brown said in a statement. "The seeds we’ve planted as far back as 2010 in a small midtown theater have exploded into a global community of women of power and purpose.”
Last year's summit featured speakers including Hillary Clinton, Viola Davis, Ronan Farrow, Sheila Nevins, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Jameela Jamil. In a conversation with MSNBC's Joy-Ann Reid at the 2018 event, Davis discussed how women's experiences are improving in Hollywood: "Women are much more aggressive out there in terms of getting what they want. Now we are bold," she said. "We’re raising a defense fund for women so if they want to prosecute their predator, it’s there for them.”
A full list of speakers for the 2019 event follows.
Tina Brown, Founder and CEO, Tina Brown Live Media/Women in the World
Adwoa Aboah, Model and Mental Health Advocate
Amanda Gorman, Youth Poet Laureate
Amber Ruffin, Comedian and Writer for Late Night with Seth Meyers
Amanat Anand, Co-Founder of SoaPen
Anna Wintour, Editor of Vogue and Artistic Director at Condé Nast
Ashley Judd, Activist, Author, and Actress
Bari Tessler, Financial Therapist
Bianna Vitalievna Golodryga, Co-Host of CBS This Morning & CNN Contributor
Brie Larson, Actress (Captain Marvel)
Bryan Cranston, Actor
Carole Cadwalladr, Journalist, The Guardian
Carolyn Tastad, P&G
Cindy McCain, The McCain Institute
Delaney Ruston, Doctor and Filmmaker
Edna Adan Ismail, Former Foreign Minister of Somaliland
Elizabeth Nyamayaro, Senior Advisor to the Executive Director of UN Women and Global Head of #HeForShe
Faith Soloway, Musician and Writer on Transparent
Gulchehra Hoja, Journalist, Radio Free Asia
Indra Nooyi, Former CEO of PepsiCo
Jacquelyn Birdsall, Senior Engineer, Toyota Motor North America Research and Development
Jeanny Yao, Co-Founder of BioCellection
Jill Soloway, Writer, Director, and Creator of Transparent
Jo Ann Jenkins, AARP
Judy Gold, Comedian
Kara Swisher, Executive Editor, Recode
Lina Khalifeh, Founder of SheFighter Self-Defense School
Lynsey Addario, Photojournalist
Mae Jemison, Former Astronaut and Principal, 100 Year Starship
Marissa Shorenstein, President, AT&T for the State of New York
Mimi Ito, Cultural Anthropologist and Tech Expert
Miranda Wang, Co-Founder of BioCellection
Nighat Dad, Founder, Digital Rights Foundation
Nikki Bell, Founder of LIFT
Nima Elbagir, CNN
Nina Lakhani, Journalist, The Guardian
Oprah Winfrey, Philanthropist, Global Media Leader
Paige Chenault, Founder of The Birthday Party Project
Paula Polito, Client Strategy Officer and Group Managing Director, UBS Global Wealth Management
Phoebe Robinson, Comedian, Author, Actress and Co-creator and Co-star of 2 Dope Queens.
Rachel Bloom, Co-Creator of Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Dr. Roberta Diaz Brinton, Neuroscientist
Safa Al Ahmad, Saudi Filmmaker
Shalinia Unnikrishnan, BCG
Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Filmmaker
Shubham Issar, Co-Founder of SoaPen
Stacey Abrams, Founder and Chair of Fair Fight Action
Suman Ali, Digital Rights Activist and Survivor of Acid Violence
Suman Lashari, Pakistani Womens’ Rights Activist
Susan Rice, Former U.S. National Security Advisor and UN Ambassador
Wanda Sykes, Comedian
Zainab Salbi, Host and Executive Editor of #MeToo, Now What, Founder of Women for Women International & Author