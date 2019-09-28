Oprah Winfrey Calls Bob Iger "The Man I Wish Was Running for President"

The Hollywood exec says in a preview for OWN's 'Super Soul Sunday' that he's "had this conversation with President Obama and his family several times."

Oprah Winfrey isn't eyeing the oval office but does have a recommendation for someone who should: Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Iger.

In a preview for Super Soul Sunday, which will air on OWN and on Facebook Sunday, the mogul spoke with Iger about his new memoir Ride of a Lifetime as well as any thoughts he's had for getting political.

"The other day someone called me and asked me for a comment about you, because I've known Bob since we both were pups. I think it was the Wall Street Journal, and I said to the guy: 'Look, I know you're gonna ask me all these questions, but I only want to say one thing to you,'" Winfrey says to Iger in the preview clip. "If Bob Iger had decided to run for president, I would be canvassing in Iowa right now. I would be going door to door… I said I always pictured myself standing on somebody's step in Brooklyn and them saying Oprah, what are you doing here? And I'd say Let me tell you about my friend Bob."

After jokingly telling Winfrey her comments make him anxious, the CEO was pressed to explain why he has not run yet.

"I'm flattered, I'm deeply flattered," Iger says. "I had this conversation with President Obama and his family several times. His kids and his wife clearly believed that I had the better job."

In other preview clips for the Sunday episode, Iger explains the motivation for writing Ride of a Lifetime.

"It was all timed, or so I thought, to when was going to leave Disney, which was this year," said Iger. "I thought because so many people have asked me for advice, particularly young people, 'What's the secret to your success? What's the one leadership lesson you could teach us?' Because I'm asked so often, I thought it would be nice to write it down particularly while I can still remember."

Super Soul Sunday airs on OWN Sunday, Sept. 29, at 12 p.m. ET.