Oprah Winfrey to Deliver Commencement Speech for Facebook Graduation Event

Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner and more stars are also set to speak, while Miley Cyrus will perform her 2009 hit "The Climb."

Facebook on Tuesday announced the star-studded lineup for its upcoming event, #Graduation 2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020. The multi-hour live event will stream on both social media platforms on May 15 at 2 p.m. ET.

Oprah Winfrey will deliver the commencement speech, while more notable names — including Awkwafina, Jennifer Garner, Lil Nas X and Simone Biles — are also set to speak. Elsewhere, Miley Cyrus will perform her 2009 hit song "The Climb."

#Graduation 2020 will be broadcast on Facebook Watch and available on facebook.com/facebookapp, with portions of the livestream posted to the official @Instagram account on Instagram, as well as on contributors’ accounts.

Facebook's announcement comes after other companies have shared adapted graduation plans due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Her Campus — the female-focused company that owns Spoon University, College Fashionista and InfluenceHer Collective — shared on Monday that it is organizing "I'm Still Graduating," an online graduation ceremony, to take place May 15, at 12 p.m. ET. Eva Longoria, Radhika Jones, Margaret Cho, Brooke Baldwin, Liam Payne, Jesse McCartney, Andrew Yang and Tamron Hall are all set to speak at the ceremony, which will feature speeches, toasts and performances.

Elsewhere, Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Fallon, John Legend and a dozen others are recording speeches specifically for seniors who are missing their graduation due to the coronavirus pandemic. Their orations will be available May 15 as part of the iHeart podcast special Commencement: Speeches for the Class of 2020.