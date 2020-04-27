Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts Set for Global Live Stream 'The Call to Unite' Event

During the effort — set to kick off Friday — global leaders, artists and entertainers such as Jennifer Garner, Deepak Chopra, Quincy Jones and more are expected to offer lessons, performances and conversations aimed to support everyone as they endure challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Oprah Winfrey, Julia Roberts and Rob Lowe are among the stars set to participate in the upcoming 24-hour global live-stream event, The Call to Unite.

During the effort, over 200 global leaders, artists, entertainers and community leaders are expected to appear to offer lessons, performances, and conversations aimed to support everyone as they endure challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic and inspire everyone to emerge from the crisis stronger.

"Today, billions of people around the world are isolated and anxious because of the COVID-19 pandemic — unable to gather with loved ones, go to work, or even mourn those they’ve lost. Still, in this moment of isolation, millions are rising to the occasion by showing each other love and support in countless ways," the event's press release states. "The Call to Unite is a celebration of those acts of humanity, and an invitation to the world to join in lifting one another in this moment of need. We need each other. Now more than ever."

A myriad of stars are set to make an appearance during the event to inspire viewers to pay it forward. Each participant is set to "answer the call in their own way," whether it be performing a song, offering a prayer or sharing their story.

Stars expected to participate include Alanis Morissette, Charlamagne tha God, Common, Daniel Dae Kim, Deepak Chopra, Eva Longoria, Josh Groban, Jennifer Garner, Mandy Moore, Maria Shriver, Naomi Campbell, Martin Sheen, Quincy Jones and more.

George W. Bush, Martin Luther King III, Tim Shriver, Marie Kondo, Minnie Driver, Jewel and Debbie Allen are also expected to participate.

Service partners GiveDirectly and Points of Light will allow viewers to help donate whatever they want — whether financial support or volunteer hours — to families and communities that need it most.

The Call to Unite will be live-streamed at unite.us and on supporting partners including Facebook, YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, LinkedIn and SiriusXM Stars channel 109. Meanwhile, Spotify will also provide segments from the event on-demand within the 24 hour-period and afterward.

The event is being presented by UNITE, a new collaborative led by Shriver.

The Call to Unite is set to kick off Friday at 8 p.m. ET and conclude Saturday at 8 p.m.

