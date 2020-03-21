Oprah Winfrey Interviews Idris Elba for New Apple Series 'Oprah Talks COVID-19'

The first episode features Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who have been in quarantine following the actor's recent positive test result for COVID-19.

Oprah Winfrey has launched a new Apple TV+ series, Oprah Talks COVID-19, that will offer timely conversations amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The first episode features the host checking in with Idris Elba and his wife Sabrina Dhowre, who have both been in quarantine following Elba's recent positive test result for the novel coronavirus.

While previewing the series on her social media, Winfrey noted Elba's wife will reveal her own test result in the first episode.

"Like millions of people all over the world, I've been staying safer at home for over a week now. I know a lot of people are feeling stressed, overwhelmed, and uncertain. Because of that, I wanted to offer some hope and gather thought leaders and people going through it to add some perspective," Winfrey shared on Instagram.

Throughout the series, Winfrey will continue to have remote conversations with experts and people facing challenges caused by the pandemic.

Viewers in more than 100 countries can stream Oprah Talks COVID-19 on Apple TV+, in the Apple TV app, with our without a subscription. The first episode can be seen at apple.co/-oprahtalks.

New episodes will be available weekly, and clips from new episodes can be viewed for free in Apple News.

The series will be the latest of Winfrey's offerings for the tech giant and streamer, following her inking a multiyear content partnership in 2018.