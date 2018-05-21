Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Chadwick Boseman Among 150 Stars to Sign Letter on Gender Equality

Stars from film and television are calling for action against gender inequality.

Oprah Winfrey, Meryl Streep and Chadwick Boseman are among the notable names who have signed a letter in support of gender equality. More than 150 stars have banded together with international charity ONE in the hopes of creating change.

Back in March, on International Women's Day, the organization published its fourth annual #PovertyIsSexist letter to world leaders, "demanding that they deliver powerful changes for women and girls living in extreme poverty." And now, Winfrey, Streep, Boseman, along with a myriad of other influential figures, are lending their support by signing onto the letter.

Other famous signatories from the entertainment industry include Reese Witherspoon, Amy Schumer, Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Natalie Portman, Mariska Hargitay, Mindy Kaling, Neil Patrick Harris and Yara Shahidi.

"We won’t stand by while the poorest women are overlooked," part of the letter states, expressing a dire need for "historic changes for women" in the #MeToo and Time's Up era. The campaign has also received support from those outside of show business, including former U.S. Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, Facebook’s Sheryl Sandberg, Chelsea Clinton and Huffington Post founder Arianna Huffington.

Read the entire letter below, as well as a full list of signatories.

"Dear World leaders,

We’re putting you on notice.

For 130 million girls without an education. For one billion women without access to a bank account. For 39,000 girls who became child brides today. For women everywhere paid less than a man for the same work.

There is nowhere on earth where women have the same opportunities as men, but the gender gap is wider for women living in poverty.

Poverty is sexist. And we won’t stand by while the poorest women are overlooked.

You have the power to deliver historic changes for women this year. From the G7 to the G20; from the African Union to your annual budgets; we will push you for commitments and hold you to account for them. And, if you deliver, we will be the first to champion your progress.

We won’t stop until there is justice for women and girls everywhere.

Because none of us are equal until all of us are equal."

Signed,

Adwoa Aboah, Model, Activist and founder of GURLS TALK

Alice Albright, Chief Executive Officer of the Global Partnership for Education Secretariat

Ali Hewson, Founder, Edun and Nude

Ali Nuhu, Actor

Amy Brenneman, Actress, producer

Amy Hepburn, Executive Director, Women1One

Amy Poehler

Amy Schumer

Amy E. Weaver, President, Legal & General Counsel, Salesforce

André Pienaar, Managing Partner, Founder, and Chairman, C5 Capital

Angelique Kidjo, Grammy Award-Winning Artist and Activist

Anne-Birgitte Albrectsen, CEO, Plan International

Anne-Marie Slaughter, President and CEO, New America

Anne Wizorek, Author and feminist activist

Arianna Huffington, Huffington Post co-founder and founder and CEO of Thrive Global

Asa, Singer, songwriter, and recording artist

Bisola Aiyeola – Actor, singer, MC

Blake Lively, actor

Bobby Shriver, Co-Founder, ONE and (RED)

Bono, lead singer of U2 and co-founder of ONE and (RED)

Caitriona Balfe, Actress

Cali, Singer and songwriter

Calum Worthy, Actor

Carole Wamuyu Wainaina, COO, Africa50

Carolin Kebekus, Comedian, actress, musician

Carol Hamilton, Group President, L’Oreal Luxe USA

Cassandra Bankson, YouTube Influencer

Chadwick Boseman, Actor, director, writer

Chelsea Clinton, Advocate, Author, Teacher, Vice Chair of the Clinton Foundation & Clinton Health Access Initiative & Alliance for a Healthier Generation

Chris Anderson, TED Curator

Cindy Beedie, Director, Cause We Care Foundation

Cindy McCain, Businesswoman, philanthropist, and humanitarian

Connie Britton, Actor and activist

Culcha Candela, Hip Hop, Reggae, & Dancehall Band

Cynthia Drakeman, Founding CEO of DoubleXEconomy, LLC

Daisy Ridley, Actress

Danai Gurira, Actor and award-winning playwright

David Burtka, Actor, chef

David Oyelowo, Actor

Dayle Haddon, Spokesperson, Activist, Author & Model

Deb Dugan, CEO, RED

Déborah François, Actress

Devry Boughner Vorwerk, Corporate Vice President, Global Corporate Affairs, Cargill

Diane Whitty, Global Head Philanthropy Centre Private Bank, J.P. Morgan Private Bank

Dunja Hayali, Journalist and news-anchor

Elizabeth Banks, Actor, director, producer, co-founder of WhoHaha on YouTube

Ellen Chilemba, Founder & Executive Director, Tiwale

Elsie S. Kanza, Head of Regional Strategies – Africa, Member of the Executive Committee, World Economic Forum Geneva

Emilia Clarke, Actress

Emmylou Harris, Singer/Songwriter

Farah Ramzan Golant, CBE, CEO, Girl Effect

Felicity Huffman, Actor, Founder of WhatTheFlicka

Gavin Hayman, CEO, Open Contracting Partnership

Gayle Smith, President & CEO, ONE

Gina Rodriguez, Actress

Graça Machel, International advocate for women’s and children’s rights; former freedom fighter and first Education Minister of Mozambique

Hans Sarpei, Footballer

Hugh Evans, CEO, Global Citizen

Isha Sesay – CNN News anchor

Issa Rae

Jacqueline Novogratz, Founder and CEO, Acumen

Jake Harriman CEO, Nuru International

Jamie Drummond, Co-founder of ONE

Jan Delay, Musician

Janiece Evans-Page, VP, Fossil Global Philanthropy and Sustainability

Jennifer Fraser, Director of Data Center Engineering, Twitter

Joana Breidenbach, Entrepreneur and co-founder of betterplace.org

Joe Cerrell, Managing Director, Global Policy & Advocacy, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation

John Doerr, Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers

John Green, Author and YouTuber

John Prendergast, Founding Director, The Enough Project

Josh Bolten, President & CEO, Business Roundtable

Julia Gillard, Chair of the Board of Directors at the Global Partnership for Education, and former PM of Australia

Julie Gichuru, Founder and CEO of Arimus Media Limited and MIMI HOLDINGS LTD

Juliette Binoche, Actress

June Sarpong, TV producer and host

Kate Walsh, Actor

Kelly Ayotte, Former U.S. Senator for New Hampshire and New Hampshire Attorney General

Kelsey MacDermaid and Becky Wright (TheSorryGirls), YouTube Personalities

Kumail Nanjiani, Actor, writer, and comedian

Lauran Bromley, Bromley Family Foundation

Lena Dunham, Actress, writer, director, and producer

Letitia Wright, Actress

Mabel van Oranje, Initiator and Chair, Girls Not Brides

Madeleine Albright, Former U.S. Secretary of State, author, Chair of Albright Stonebridge Group, and Michael and Virginia Mortara Endowed Distinguished Professor in the Practice of Diplomacy at Georgetown

Malika Saada Saar, ‎Senior Counsel on Civil and Human Rights, Google

Maria Eitel, Founder & Co-Chair, Nike Foundation

Mariska Hargitay

Mark Suzman, Chief Strategy Officer & President, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Marne Levine, COO, Instagram

Mellody Hobson, President, Ariel Investments

Meryl Streep, Actress

Michael Sheen, Actor

Michele Sullivan, President, Caterpillar Foundation

Michelle Grogg, Vice President, Corporate Responsibility and Sustainable Development, Cargill

Michelle Monaghan, Actress

Mindy Kaling

Minh-Khai Phan-Thi, Actress and TV host

Mo Ibrahim, Founder and Chair of the Mo Ibrahim Foundation, Founder of Celtel, and Founding Chairman of Satya Capital Limited

Mort Halperin, Senior Advisor, Open Society Foundations

Natalie Dormer, Actress

Natalie Portman, Actor

Neil Patrick Harris, Actor

Dr. Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Former Minister of Finance, Nigeria, and former Managing Director of the World Bank

Oby Ezekwesili, Convener, Bring Back Our Girls

Olafur Eliasson, Artist

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, Actress

Oprah, Chairman & CEO, Oprah Media Group

Pam Scott

Pascal Saint-Amans, Director of the Center for Tax Policy and Administration, OECD

Paul Polman, CEO, Unilever

Phoebe Robinson, Stand-Up Comic

Poppy Delevingne, Actress, model

Rachelle Hruska, Founder, Lingua Franca

Rashida Jones, Actor

Reese Witherspoon, Actress, filmmaker, business owner

Regina Scully, Founder and CEO, Artemis Rising Foundation

Robin Wright, Actor

Ryan Beedie, President, Beedie Development Group

Ryan Reynolds, Actor

Sarah Brown, Executive Chair of the Global Business Coalition for Education and co-founder of A World at School

Sara Nuru, Host and model

Sarah Degnan Kambou, President, International Center for Research on Women

Sarah Wiener, Chef and activist

Selmor Mtukudzi, Musician

Senta Berger, Actress

Shane Bigelow, SVP & Managing Director, Bernstein

Sheryl Sandberg, COO, Facebook

Sibylle Berg, Author

Steve Evans, Executive Vice President, Owned Brands, Fossil Group

Susan A. Buffett, Chairwoman, The Sherwood Foundation and the Susan Thompson Buffett Foundation

Tanya Burr, Fashion and beauty vlogger

Thandie Newton, Actress

Theresia Gouw, Co-founder Aspect Ventures

Tina Fey, Writer, actress and producer

Tom Brady, New England Patriots quarterback

Tom Freston, Chairman of the Board, ONE, and Principal, Firefly3

Toni Garnn, Model, actress

Tony Prophet, Chief Equality Officer, Salesforce

Toolz Oniru-Demuren, Presenter & Assistant Director of Programmes at Beat 99.9FM, TV Presenter, and Media Personality

Valerie Amos, Former Member of Parliament of the United Kingdom

Valerie Jarrett, Former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States & Chair of the White House Council on Women and Girls

Uche Pedro, Founder, Bella Naija

Vanessa Mdee, Afro Pop Musician

Waje, Singer

Yara Shahidi, Actress and activist

Yemi Alade – Singer

Zachary Quinto, Actor and producer

Zain Verjee, Co-founder and CEO of aKoma Media, former CNN anchor

Zeinixx, Artist and Activist

Zendaya, Actress and singer