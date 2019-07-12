Oprah Winfrey Praised for Helping With Maui Fire Evacuations

Hawaii Governor David Ige took to Twitter to thank the media mogul for granting access to a private road that leads to her sprawling ranch on the island.

Hawaii Governor David Ige on Thursday took to Twitter to thank Oprah Winfrey for granting access to her private road to aid in evacuations following a brushfire that hit Maui earlier in the day.

"A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire," Ige wrote.

The governor's tweet came after Winfrey responded to a Maui resident, who had asked the media mogul if she would help out by opening the private road that leads to her sprawling ranch.

A big mahalo to @Oprah for giving @mauicounty access to your private road for use to assist in the #Mauifire https://t.co/DPC6qkAGrq — Governor David Ige (@GovHawaii) July 12, 2019

"@Oprah Maui is on fire consider opening the ranch road so we can get upcountry," wrote the concerned Twitter user. Winfrey responded back, "Hi there Jack, Access to the road was given to county officials immediately. This was many hours ago. Hoping for the safety of all."

Along with Ige, many more expressed their gratitude to Winfrey in an outpouring of tweets. "Thank you so much @Oprah!! Our island is on fire and many of our family and friends are stuck. Thank you so much and we are very grateful for you and your immediate response," one person wrote, while another added, "Thank you so much @Oprah. I have family who live in Maui, so this means a lot!"

According to NPR, thousands of people who were evacuated from parts of central Maui on Thursday after a large fire broke out over parched land are returning to their homes. The fire scorched 10,000 acres of land, feeding on large swaths of fallow, former sugarcane fields and dry brush, Hawaii officials told NPR.