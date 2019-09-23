Oprah Winfrey Reveals "Very Serious" Case of Pneumonia Landed Her in Emergency Room

The media mogul told Ellen DeGeneres that she "just got cleared yesterday," in an interview that aired Monday.

Oprah Winfrey made a Monday appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her upcoming arena tour, Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus, and her new Oprah's Book Club selection. While chatting with DeGeneres, Winfrey revealed that she is recently on the mend after a "very serious" bout of pneumonia.

"I just got cleared yesterday," said the media mogul. "So, here it is. I came back from overseas and I thought I had a cold — but it wasn't a cold. I ended up in the emergency room and they said, 'You have pneumonia.' And I go home, and pneumonia is nothing to play with, y'all. It is very serious. And I was on antibiotics for a week and the antibiotics weren't working. And then I go back for another CT scan and they go, 'It's actually worse. You should see a lung specialist.'"

Winfrey — who said she had "a little rattling" in her chest — continued, "So I go into the lung specialist.... He puts his stethoscope here and I see the 'Oh, shit' face. It is like, 'Oh my God, something's wrong with you.' And I can see it. He didn't hide it."

Winfrey went on to say that while she typically works when she's sick, her doctor told her she "must cancel everything" and told her to abstain from flying for a month. "And I went back in a week and I was better," she continued. "He called me every day to make sure I was using the inhaler and taking the right antibiotics. And when I walked in and I was better, he thanked me three times for getting better and said, 'Can I have a hug?' And I could tell he was like, 'Not on my watch is this going to happen.'"

Winfrey then turned to the crowd and warned, "Don't play with it. Get your flu shots and get your pneumonia shots. It's nothing to play with. It takes people out. But I'm telling you, it changed the way I look at wellness."

During her talk with DeGeneres, Winfrey also spoke about meeting "Old Town Road" rapper Lil Nas X, who also appeared on Ellen on Monday. "I just love that song. Every time I get up to pee, it's in my head. Somehow it gets stuck in your head. You can't get it out," she said, laughing. "We just met in the hallway. Actually, he wasn't dressed — and I just went in the room and he was like, 'Let me get my clothes on!' He's so cute."

Watch Winfrey's interview with DeGeneres in the videos below.