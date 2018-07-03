Oprah Winfrey on Decision to Not Run for President: "It Would Kill Me"

“I would not be able to do it. It's not a clean business," Winfrey told 'British Vogue' as part of August's cover story.

Oprah Winfrey has further explained why she does not plan to run for president.

“In that political structure — all the non-truths, the bullshit, the crap, the nastiness, the backhanded backroom stuff that goes on — I feel like I could not exist,” Winfrey told British Vogue as she graces the cover of the August issue. “I would not be able to do it. It's not a clean business. It would kill me.”

Rumors of Winfrey's candidacy began following a Time's Up-inspired speech at the 2018 Golden Globes. While accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, the actress and mogul said, "I want all the girls watching here and now to know that a new day is on the horizon! And when that new day finally dawns it will be because of a lot of magnificent women, many of whom are right here in this room tonight, and some pretty phenomenal men fighting hard to make sure that they become the leaders who take us to the time when nobody ever has to say 'me too' again."

The speech was met with praise from the audience and made many people ready to campaign for Winfrey.

But Winfrey set the record straight in a 60 Minutes interview in February. "I am actually humbled by the fact that people think that I could be a leader of the free world, but it's just not in my spirit," she said. "It's not in my DNA."

During the interview with British Vogue, Winfrey also credited her spirituality and self-help advocacy for her approach to the #MeToo and Time's Up movements. "People talk about 'these are such dark times', but what if we shift the paradigm? Because I see it differently,” she said. “I see, 'Isn't this remarkable that we're waking up?' For years, women have endured craziness. This is what's happening to people. They're allowing themselves to not just become corroded, but to become hysterical. You've got to lean to the happiness."