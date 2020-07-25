Oprah Winfrey's Magazine to Cease Regular Print Publication (Report)

News of the famed women's magazine coming to an end follows Hearst Magazine's president Troy Young recent resignation.

Oprah Winfrey's monthly magazine will cease printing after its December 2020 issue, according to a report by Business of Fashion.

The staff of O: The Oprah Magazine, which was founded by Winfrey and Hearst Communications, was informed of the decision on Friday.

News of the famed women's magazine coming to an end follows criticism for the Hearst Magazines division, which publishes Good Housekeeping, Harper's Bazaar and Elle among others. A recent report by the New York Times included employees describing its toxic environment as well as sexually offensive remarks by former president Troy Young, who resigned Thursday.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to representatives for Winfrey and Hearst for comment.

As of 2020, the average paid circulation for the magazine was 2.2 million copies and a print audience of 10 million.

More to come...