Orange County Declares Local Emergency Over Coronavirus

San Francisco declared a similar emergency Tuesday.

Orange County on Wednesday declared a local emergency concerning the coronavirus.

“We will do whatever we can to keep Orange County coronavirus free," said OC County Supervisor Michelle Steel during a media conference.

The emergency declarations allow for requests of mutual aid if local resources are exhausted, according to officials.

Orange County has one confirmed case of novel coronavirus. That case has no evidence of person-to-person transmission and risk of infection to public in Orange County is believed to be low, officials said.

The OC declaration comes as the County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to support the City of Costa Mesa in a legal fight against the federal government's plan to house as many as 50 infected patients at Fairview Developmental Center.

California had 15 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

Earlier in the week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention warned that the virus is likely to continue to spread in the U.S.