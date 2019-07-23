'Orange is the New Black' Props and Costumes Go up for Auction

Beginning July 26, fans can bid on about 950 items including prison uniforms, props and accessories seen throughout all seven seasons of the Netflix series.

Viewers' time at Litchfield is coming to an end, but Orange is the New Black fans can soon buy keepsakes from every season of the Netflix series, which debuts its seventh and final season on Friday, July 26.

The streamer is auctioning off about 950 costumes and props from the prison drama through eBay and VIP Fan Auctions, running July 26 through Sept. 20, with 100 new items added each Friday.

In addition to plenty of prison jumpsuits and bulky jackets on the auction block, key offerings include Piper's prison uniform (worn by Taylor Schilling), Alex's glasses and arm sling (worn by Laura Prepon), Judy King's minstrel puppet and Lorna's "Lasagna in the Oven" sign to announce her pregnancy. The denim Dolce & Gabbana dress worn by Lorna (Yael Stone) is also available, along with her belt, jewelry and sandals.

Among the stranger fare is Humphrey's finger tip on a pencil, a Whispers intimates set from the inmates' panty scheme, Healy's Corgi bobblehead, Poussey's squirrel, Daya's engagement ring, Big Boo's screwdriver, Linda's "throwing shoes," Piper's secret phone and Pennsatucky's teddy bear.

Orange is the New Black flashback costumes will also be for sale, including "real world" looks seen on characters Piper, Red, Alex, Lorna, Cindy, Nicky, Aleida and Taystee (including her fast food uniform), as well as costumes from the guards, Joe Caputo and Natalie "Fig" Figueroa. Fans can purchase lunch trays, shower caddies, shivs and prison I.D. cards as souvenirs from Litchfield Penitentiary.

"It's tough to see this series come to an end, but eBay is here for fans that want a reminder of the incredible characters and their on-screen journeys," said Sam Bright, vp of merchandising at eBay, in a statement. "A collection like this — with items representing nearly every member of the beloved cast — is always a rare find."

Season seven of Orange is the New Black premieres on Netflix on Friday.