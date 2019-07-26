'Orange is the New Black': The Best Looks From the Premiere

Three actresses were dressed by gender- and size-inclusive designer Christian Siriano.

The women of Litchfield have walked their last premiere red carpet. The seventh and final season of Orange is the New Black premiered on Thursday in New York, where the actresses served up their finest designer garb for the occasion (Orange dropped on Netflix on Friday).

See what Taylor Schilling, Laverne Cox, Danielle Brooks and more stars wore to the Netflix soiree, including three looks by Billy Porter's tuxedo gown creator, Christian Siriano.

Taylor Schilling

The Piper actress really took the show's title to heart, proving that orange is indeed the new black with a burnt orange gown from Monse's resort 2020 line. Stylist Cristina Ehrlich added Yael Sonia jewelry, an orange Judith Leiber clutch and gold heels by Alexandre Birman.

Laverne Cox

Cox — who walked the runway for size-inclusive retailer 11 Honore at New York Fashion Week — won the red carpet game in a lavender tulle gown by Siriano from his pre-fall 2019 collection, which was originally presented by Westworld actress Angela Sarafyan and inspired by lavender fields in Provence, France.

Laura Prepon

Prepon went for khaki in a Ralph Lauren pre-fall 2019 neutral suit; the collection features plenty of beige, flannel, plaid and turtleneck styles for an outdoorsy aesthetic.

Natasha Lyonne

"When the Gucci Gods are good," wrote stylist Ehrlich on Instagram of Lyonne's all-white cinched suit and tie from Gucci, with gold heels to match the gold button accents of the Emmy nominee's blazer.

Danielle Brooks

Fit for a royal wedding, Brooks opted for an oh-so-preppy hat made by Sarah Sokol Millinery, whose designs were in Cardi B's "Money" music video. "We are going there today!" Brooks wrote on Instagram of the headgear. The mom-to-be wore a custom silver sequin tuxedo jacket and gown by Siriano to complete the flashy ensemble.

Uzo Aduba

Uduba stood out in emerald green, donning a pleated jumpsuit by SemSem (sold out, crepe version $1,500). She added Irene Neuwirth jewels and a capsule carriage bag from Marzook, whose geometric accessories were recently sported by Ariana Grande, Lupita Nyong'o, Ciara and Priyanka Chopra.

Diane Guerrero

Guerrero was pretty in pink in a plaid strapless number, also created by the famously gender- and size-inclusive designer, Siriano, for his resort 2018 collection ($1,200). She wore it with a pair of Irene Lummertz's Grande Tropicalia Earrings ($63,400), showcasing 136 carats of Watermelon Tourmaline.