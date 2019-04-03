The Orchard Film Group Unveils New Leadership, Corporate Name

The company behind movies like 'The Hero' and 'Life, Animated' will be called 1091 after its sale to 1091 Media.

The Orchard Film Group was relaunched Wednesday as 1091, and with new and returning leadership after its sale to 1091 Media.

The newly-named company will become a global commercial distribution platform for indie film and TV content creators. The announcement was made today by Daniel Stein and Joe Samberg, principals of 1091 Media, an investment group tied to the digital media holding company Dimensional Associates.

Stein will become executive chairman of 1091, while Chad Blackwell serves as COO and CFO, and Julie Dansker becomes chief revenue officer, overseeing sales and marketing. "This is a homecoming in many ways for Joe and me, having originally launched the business in 2010 when we owned The Orchard," Stein said in a statement.

Dimensional Associates, the private equity arm of JDS Capital Management, owned The Orchard from 2003 to 2015, so the agreement with 1091 Media reunites The Orchard Film Group with its original ownership team. Other 1091 execs named on Wednesday include Danielle DiGiacomo as senior vp of acquisitions and strategic partnerships, and Danny Grant as senior vp of film and strategic partnerships.

Paul Davidson earlier announced that he would step down as executive vp film and television at The Orchard Film Group after the sale of the company to 1091 Media was completed. 1091 has set Werner Herzog’s documentary Meeting Gorbachev for a May 3 theatrical release and the fashion documentary Halston to be rolled out from May 24 as its first releases under the new banner.

Both films will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival. The Orchard in January unveiled a deal to be acquired by 1091 Media, a holding company whose management is affiliated with Dimensional Associates, a private equity firm. The Orchard Film Group was owned by The Orchard, an asset of Sony Music Entertainment.