The Orchard Picks Up 2 UFO Docs (Exclusive)

The indie distributor has signed a two-picture deal with JKLC Films.

The Orchard is doubling down on the extraterrestrial. The indie distributor has signed a two-picture deal with JKLC Films to release its new UFO documentary films Hunt for the Skinwalker and Bob Lazar.

Both features come from filmmaker Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell (Patient Seventeen) and are set for a late 2018 release.

Hunt for the Skinwalker is based on the best-selling book by George Knapp and Dr. Colm Kelleher about the most intensive scientific study of a paranormal hotspot in human history. In 1996, a real estate mogul and self-made billionaire (Bigelow Aerospace's Robert Bigelow) purchased 480 acres of land in northern Utah for use as a "living laboratory" to study the UFO phenomenon.

Bob Lazar is a former government physicist who claims to have worked on an alien spacecraft. While his disclosures have turned his life upside-down, he has tried to stay out of the spotlight, with Corbell being the first filmmaker he has allowed to document his story. Bob Lazar will explore Lazar's claims through the lens of 30 years.

"I'm excited to work with The Orchard to release these two groundbreaking films on the subject of UFOs, and the government's involvement in the subject," said Corbell.

Added The Orchard's Jim Martin, "We're thrilled to be partnering with Jeremy on these historic releases. As fans of the content, we're excited to learn the true story behind these secret events that have been kept from the public for decades and will shift the discussion of the UFO phenomenon."

Skinwalker and Bob Lazar will continue Orchard's tenure in UFO genre, with the distributor having previously released Michael Mazzola's Unacknowledged: The Greatest Secret in Human History.