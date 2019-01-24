The Orchard to Sell Film and TV Business to 1091 Media

The company said Thursday it has decided to divest itself of its film and television assets so it can focus on its core business of music.

The Orchard Film Group, the company behind movies like The Hero with Sam Elliott, the Oscar-nominated documentary Life, Animated and American Animals, has agreed to be acquired by 1091 Media, a holding company whose management is affiliated with Dimensional Associates, a private equity firm.

The Orchard Film Group is owned by The Orchard, an asset of Sony Music Entertainment, and it made news recently when it shelved plans to distribute I Love You, Daddy, because of filmmaker Louis C.K.'s alleged sexual misconduct. The movie was sold back to the comedian and The Orchard Film Group reportedly recovered all of its costs.

The Orchard said Thursday it has decided to divest itself of its film and television assets so it can focus on its core business of music. The company's catalog includes 25,000 copyrights and contains compositions by John Denver, Rascal Flatts, Carrie Underwood and many more.

Financial terms of the deal weren't disclosed, but 1091 Media said it will soon rename The Orchard Film Group, and that it is expected to continue making investments in content and distribution technologies.

Dimensional Associates, the private equity arm of JDS Capital Management, owned The Orchard from 2003-2015, so the agreement with 1091 Media reunites The Orchard Film Group with its original ownership team.

The announcement of new ownership comes as executives from The Orchard Film Group are shopping for movies at the Sundance Film Festival.