Where to Order Easter Brunch and Dinner in Los Angeles

Celebrating Easter is made easier with take-out options from these L.A. restaurants.

Easter is typically a time to gather with friends and family, however, this year as social distancing is in place and sheltering from home has become the norm, L.A. restaurants are making it easier to celebrate.

Santa Monica's Elephante will serve an Easter dinner for four with 48-hour advance ordering required. The meal features roasted lamb shoulder, potato and vegetables plus a Little Gem salad and mint salsa verde. The restaurant will also have their tomato braised lamb with potato gnocchi as an a la carte option as well.

Over at Clementine, order ahead for more traditional take-out options whether serving Easter brunch or dinner. For brunch, order the egg strata to pick up and cook at home or the full-size quiche, plus a breakfast basket and pastries including scones and biscuits and holiday sides including potatoes, honey-glazed carrots and asparagus.For sweeter options, Easter cupcakes and carrot cake cupcakes are on offer as are bake-at-home shortbread cookies, tarts and pies. The Easter menu will be available for pick up at their Century City location on April 11 and hot cross buns (available in raw, bake-from-home form as well) will be available on Good Friday, April 10 and Saturday, April 11.

Lawry’s Prome Rib will have traditional individual prime rib dinners plus family-style meals including the au jus, horseradish and salad, and all the fixings including bread, creamed spinach, creamed corn, gravy and Yorkshire pudding. Take-out options also include Chilean sea bass with sunchoke puree.

Irish pub Tam O’Shanter is also touting a takeout Easter menu, which includes corned beef with all the fixings, serving groups up to 14 people. Other offerings include lamb shoulder.

For a Mexican take on Easter brunch, Madre is offering mezcal mimosas, champagne bottles and frose to go in addition to Oaxacan breakfast bowls and omelettes. There's also a brunch family pack for four.

Known for handmade pastas and wood-fired pizzas, Beverly Boulevard's Della Terra will offer an Easter brunch to go with a complementary glass of wine for orders more than $30. Similarly, if Italian brunch is what you're seeking, L'Antica Pizzeria da Michele will have a special four-course Easter menu. Antipasti include Easter cake and salami with ricotta; then choose between ravioli or baked pasta; and between baked lamb and potatoes or roast beef. For dessert, the Hollywood spot is serving up a Neapolitan pastiera tart. The entire meal is available for curb-side, no-contact pickup all day on Easter Sunday.

The Polo Lounge's traditional Easter dinner serves four people and comes with hot cross buns and tortilla soup plus a choice of two main dishes, three sides and two desserts. The mains include stuffed lamb leg with rosemary and garlic, baked ham, grilled Delmonico steak, among other options, and sides include truffled mac and cheese, marinated beet salad, sesame glazed carrots, and creamed corn. Desserts on offer are strawberry rhubarb crumble, carrot cake, New York cheesecake and chocolate silk pie.

If setting up an Easter egg hunt at home is how you're celebrating this year, Wally's Wines has Pump Street chocolate eggs in a variety of single origin flavors.