Netflix Adds Ori Marmur As Director of Original Films

The exec comes from Original Film, where he's worked on the series 'Preacher' and films like 'The Green Hornet' and 'R.I.P.D.'.

Ori Marmur is joining Netflix as director of original films as the streaming service amps up its film production efforts under Scott Stuber.

Marumur is joining the streamer from Neal H. Moritz’s Original Film, where he’s been serving as a production executive.

Murmur’s served as a producer on such films as Battle Los Angeles, Jack the Giant Slayer and Passengers and as an exec producer on The Bounty Hunter, The Green Hornet and R.I.P.D.. He also serves as an exec producer on the AMC series Preacher.