Original 'Euphoria' Creator Ron Leshem Signs With Anonymous Content (Exclusive)

Israeli writer-producers Ron Leshem and Amit Cohen have signed with Anonymous Content, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned.

Leshem created the Israeli drama Euphoria and is an executive producer on HBO's buzzy English-language adaptation, starring Zendaya. With Cohen, he wrote and created Israel's The Gordin Cell, which was adapted into the NBC series Allegiance, and the two recently wrote the Syrian Civil War drama Fertile Crescent, which Hulu ordered straight to series starring James Purefoy. The European coproduction from Fremantle begins production this summer.

Separately, Leshem is the author of the war novel Beaufort and penned the screenplay to Israel's 2007 Oscar-nominated foreign-language adaptation of the same name. Meanwhile, Cohen created, wrote and executive produced the Israeli series False Flag, which Apple is remaking.

Leshem and Cohen continue to be represented by agent Arik Kneller of Kneller Artists and attorney Allison Binder of Stone Genow.