Saban Films Picks Up Orlando Bloom Priest Abuse Drama 'Romans'

Saban Films has acquired U.S. distribution rights to Ludwig and Paul Shammasian’s Romans. The drama stars Orlando Bloom, Janet Montgomery, Charlie Creed-Miles, Josh Myers and Anne Reid.

Written by Geoff Thompson (The Pyramid Texts), the film centers on Malky (Bloom), a man who struggles to come to terms with the abuse he suffered by a local priest when he was a child. Now, set on demolishing the church in which the abuse took place, he finds himself on an unlikely path towards forgiveness.

Romans made its world premiere at the Edinburgh Film Festival, where Reid took home the prize for best performance in a British feature film, and then went on to the Rome Film Festival.

Dreamscape's Jasper Graham produced the film alongside James Harris and Mark Lane of The Fyzz Facility and Sheetal Vinod Talwar of Vistaar Film Fund in association with Zee International.

Bill Bromiley and Ness Saban negotiated the deal for Saban Films. Double Dutch International’s Jason Moring represented the filmmakers.

“This is a heartrending and sobering film,” said Bromiley. “Ludwig and Paul have a powerful and timely story here, and Orlando really takes it home.”

Added Moring: “Romans is a brave film that tells a very delicate story and has strong performances that put you in the midst of it. We applaud the producers for taking the risk and are excited to have Saban Films as our domestic partner.”