Orlando Jones Says He Was Fired From 'American Gods' for Sending "Wrong Message for Black America"

Orlando Jones says he was fired from Starz series American Gods in September, alleging that new showrunner Charles Eglee decided his character was sending "the wrong message for black America."

The actor plays trickster god Anansi, also called Mr. Nancy, on the the Fremantle-produced Neil Gaiman drama. Jones says he was let go from the third season of the series on Sep. 10, 2019.

"There will be no more Mr. Nancy. Don’t let these motherfuckers tell you they love Mr. Nancy. They don’t. I’m not going to name names but the new season 3 showrunner is Connecticut born and Yale-educated, so he’s very smart and he thinks that Mr. Nancy’s angry, get sh– done is the wrong message for black America," Jones said in the video. "That’s right. This white man sits in that decision-making chair and I’m sure he has many black bffs who are his advisors and made it clear to him that if he did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?"

The actor, who also wrote and produced during the show's second season following the exit of original showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green, added in his social media posts that Gabrielle Union, Heidi Klum and Nick Cannon "all have said Fremantle is a nightmare."

"They treated you like a 2nd class citizen for doing your job to well. Stay tuned. More to come. #AngryGetsShitDone," the actor said.

Gabrielle Union, who was fired from season 14 of Fremantle-produced America’s Got Talent, retweeted Jones' message while writing "Ohhhhhhhhhhh … let’s chat my friend. #StrongerTogether."

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Starz and Fremantle for comment.