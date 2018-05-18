'Orphan Black' Maker Buys Majority Stake in 'SCTV' Reunion Co-Producer Insight

Boat Rocker Media acquires control of the Canadian partner behind Martin Scorsese's reunion for Netflix and CTV.

Orphan Black producer Boat Rocker Media has nabbed a majority stake in rival Canadian producer Insight Productions.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Insight's founder and CEO John Brunton will continue to lead the company under the Boat Rocker banner.

Insight and Second City Entertainment are co-producing an SCTV reunion comedy special for Netflix and CTV, to be directed by Martin Scorsese. Insight also produces local versions of global formats like The Amazing Race Canada, Big Brother Canada and Top Chef Canada.

The deal for Insight follows Boat Rocker selling a 51 percent stake in itself to Fairfax Financial, the investment entity of Prem Watsa, the billionaire who has been called the "Canadian Warren Buffett."

Boat Rocker earlier acquired FremantleMedia’s Kids & Family Entertainment division, headquartered in London, UK, Proper Television and Radical Sheep Productions, among other properties.