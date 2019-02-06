Orson Welles' Daughter Preps Doc Series to Shed Light on His "Extraordinary Gypsy Life" (Exclusive)

The series is being styled as a collection of casual but revealing dinner conversations, during which Beatrice Welles, director Dax Phelan and a revolving door of special guests will discuss the late filmmaker, his work and the private life few got to see: "I plan to dispel a few old rumors and spread some new ones."

A new six-part doc series is set to pull back the curtain on the life of iconic director Orson Welles. Life with Orson Welles: The Man Behind the Legend comes from his daughter, Beatrice Welles, and director Dax Phelan, and is repped to buyers in Berlin by Lon Haber & Co.

The series is being styled as a collection of casual but revealing dinner conversations, during which Welles, Phelan and a revolving door of special guests will discuss the late filmmaker, his work and the private life few got to see.

“Much is known about my father as this legendary Renaissance man, but very little is known about what he was really like in private and the extraordinary gypsy life we lived off the set,” said Welles, herself a stage and film actress and the manager of the Orson Welles estate. “I plan to dispel a few old rumors and spread some new ones.”

Added Phelan: “The show will provide audiences with a rare glimpse into the private life of Welles through never-before-heard personal stories and insights from the one person who knew him best.”

Welles and Phelan recently served on the production team behind Orson Welles’ final film, The Other Side of the Wind, which bowed in Venice before being released by Netflix in 2018.

This story first appeared in The Hollywood Reporter's Feb. 7 daily issue at the Berlin Film Festival.