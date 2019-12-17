Oscar Contenders Step Up Screenings Hosted by Famous Friends

From left: Rami Malek, 'The Lighthouse’s Robert Pattinson, John David Washington and Chris Evans on Nov. 16. "This film should be seen by the masses," said Washington.

Stars are turning out in droves to host FYC screenings for their awards-chasing pals this season: "This year, they've been done for every type of movie — indies and studio."

"The boys!" Robert Pattinson boomed, flanked by two pals at an intimate screening of A24's The Lighthouse. His boys were Rami Malek and Chris Evans, who threw the screening. "I've been friends with these guys for ages," said Pattinson, "and it's cool that they come to support little tiny weird movies."

Harnessing names to host FYC screenings began in the 1990s with Harvey Weinstein. Ever since, contenders (and campaign strategists) have recruited famous friends to helm invites. In 2005, anchors of the three nightly network newscasts hosted Good Night, and Good Luck's George Clooney.

This season, hosts have included Donald Glover (Parasite), Hugh Jackman (Ford v Ferrari) and Ava DuVernay (Jojo Rabbit). Deep-pocketed streamers are leading the charge, particularly Netflix, which is pushing multiple contenders with hosted events: The Irishman (David O. Russell), Marriage Story (Daniel Craig), The Two Popes (Glenn Close) and Dolemite Is My Name (Quincy Jones).

Such screenings are usually for "passion projects when people don't necessarily have the media dollars, so they reach out to friends," says awards strategist Michele Robertson. "But this year, they've been done for every type of movie — indies and studio movies."

With the likes of Margot Robbie, Damien Chazelle and Jodie Foster hosting screenings for Amazon Studios' Honey Boy, its director, Alma Har'el, tweeted, "What moves me are the actors that choose to support films they had nothing to do with." Explained Robbie of why she got involved: "I felt compelled to share this experience with anyone I could."

Additional reporting by Scott Feinberg.

