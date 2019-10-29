Oscar Isaac to Star in Paul Schrader's Revenge Thriller 'The Card Counter'

Schrader directs from his own script about a gambler who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge.

Paul Schrader has tapped Oscar Isaac for his next feature, revenge thriller The Card Counter.

Based on an original screenplay by the Raging Bull and Taxi Driver scribe, The Card Counter will see Isaac play William Tell, a gambler and former serviceman who sets out to reform a young man seeking revenge on a mutual enemy from their past.

Schrader will also direct, while Braxton Pope (The Take, The Trust), who previously worked with the Oscar-nominated filmmaker on The Canyons, is producing the film together with Lauren Mann (Swiss Army Man). William Olsson and David Wulf will executive produce. The film also reunites Schrader with cinematographer Alexander Dynan and editor Benjamin Rodriguez Jr. who all worked together on First Reformed. Principal photography is scheduled to begin early next year.

HanWay Films has acquired international sales rights and will commence sales at the upcoming American Film Market.

In The Card Counter, Tell is a gambler whose spartan existence on the casino trail is shattered when he is approached by Cirk, a vulnerable and angry young man seeking help to execute his plan for revenge on a military colonel. Tell sees a chance at redemption through his relationship with Cirk. Gaining backing from mysterious gambling financier La Linda, Tell takes Cirk with him on the road, going from casino to casino until the unlikely trio set their sights on winning the World Series of poker in Las Vegas. But keeping Cirk on the straight-and-narrow proves impossible, dragging Tell back into the darkness of his past.

"Schrader is a master of economical and cinematic storytelling," said HanWay managing director Gabrielle Stewart. "This is essentially an unlikely and surprising three-hander that weaves together the entertaining world of gambling; a potent and personal revenge thriller; unafraid to ask some extremely current and uncomfortable questions. Isaac's Tell is set to be a modern, iconic anti-hero, unmistakably drawn by this genius screenwriter."

Schrader is represented by David Gonzales of Northside Services and Isaac by WME, Inspire Entertainment and SGSBC.