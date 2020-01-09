Predicting This Year's Oscar Nominations Using Just Math

Based on the data, there's a clear top four in the 2020 awards race.

It was a year of numbers on screen: Six people fighting next door to Sharon Tate in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Five people living in a Parasite-infested house. Four Little Women telling their stories. Three suspicious children of Harlan Thrombey drawing their Knives Out. Two people separating in a Marriage Story. One spectacular tracking shot in the year 1917.

But, with the Oscar nominations due out January 13, there’s only one number that producers, directors, actors, or screenwriters care about: “What are my chances to get a nomination?”

That’s where math comes in. Every year, I calculate the probability that each potential nominee in eight major categories will be nominated for an Oscar. My method weights data from other awards shows based on how predictive that data has been in the past. No personal preferences or guesses are involved. While the numbers below are primarily designed to predict Monday morning’s announcement, they also serve as an early set of standings for the Oscars themselves, with one month to go before the big night.

Best Picture

There’s a clear top four in this year’s race, comprised of The Irishman, 1917, Parasite, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. These were the only four films to receive nominations from the Producers Guild, Directors Guild, and BAFTAs, along with a host of other honors this past month. It would be extremely surprising to see any of them miss out on a best picture nomination, seeing as all four have a decent chance to win the top prize.

The next tier is comprised of Marriage Story, Joker, and Jojo Rabbit. While there could technically be fewer than seven nominations, there have been at least eight slots every year since the current rules took effect. That makes these three movies probably safe though not quite guaranteed.

After that, the predictions get tough. There may be only one or two more openings, and seven films sit between 10 percent and 50 percent to grab one of them. Producers Guild nominees Little Women and Ford v Ferrari make the strongest cases, but Golden Globe nominees The Two Popes and Knives Out are hardly out of the race.

Best Director

Unsurprisingly, the same top four for best picture are all very likely to hear their names called for best director. Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Bong Joon Ho were nominated for best director by the Directors Guild and BAFTAs, in addition to a number of critic groups, and it would require a serious upset to see any of them get left off the Oscar list.

In the absence of such an upset, we have room for only one more. Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story) and Greta Gerwig (Little Women) both have strong Oscar resumes highlighted by Critics Choice Award nominations. But in the last few days, a Directors Guild nod for Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) and a BAFTA nomination for Todd Phillips (Joker) allowed them back into the race.

Best Actor

Newly crowned Golden Globe champion Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) leads the way, and Adam Driver (Marriage Story) can probably rest easy Sunday night. After that, no one is entirely safe. Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) and Taron Egerton (Rocketman) both received nominations from the BAFTAs, Screen Actors Guild, and Golden Globes – Egerton winning the latter – so they’re the next best bets.

After the top four, there’s a big dropoff, and the math identifies six contenders most likely to grab the final invitation. Golden Globe and BAFTA nominee Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes) is ahead in this tier, but by only a slim margin.

Best Actress

Like Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger (Judy) earned a Golden Globe drama win to put the finishing touches on her Oscar nomination case. Charlize Theron (Bombshell) and Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story) are tied at 89 percent to join Zellweger in the Dolby.

From there, it may come down to four actresses for two spots. Saoirse Ronan (Little Women) and Cynthia Erivo (Harriet) earned nominations in the Golden Globe drama category – generally the more predictive of the two – but Awkwafina (The Farewell) won the comedy/musical race. And don’t count out Screen Actors Guild nominee Lupita Nyong’o (Us), either.

Best Supporting Actor

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) seems like a surefire bet to get nominated, and could be a strong contender to win the category, especially if The Irishman costars Al Pacino and Joe Pesci split the vote among fans of that film. Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood) got nominations from all the major groups this December, and while 81 percent is no guarantee, it’s also plenty good enough to put him solidly in the top four.

Then there’s a slew of contenders vying for the last slot. I listed the next three – Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), and Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy) – but it’s even possible that someone outside this group pulls off the upset and joins the top five.

Best Supporting Actress

Laura Dern is extremely likely to join Marriage Story costars Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson at the Oscars. Margot Robbie gets two bites at the apple, with a nomination for Bombshell being far more likely than one for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Despite missing out on a BAFTA nomination, Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) has enough of an Oscar resume this season to reach 88 percent by my model.

Speaking of Scarlett Johansson, she could become the first person since Cate Blanchett in 2007 to score two acting nominations in the same year, between her leading role in Marriage Story and her supporting one in Jojo Rabbit. All other supporting actress candidates sit below 50 percent, with Florence Pugh (Little Women), Annette Bening (The Report), and Nicole Kidman (Bombshell) next up on the ledger.

Best Original Screenplay

Likely best picture competitors Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Marriage Story, and Parasite will also do battle for best original screenplay, as those were the three original scripts to get Golden Globe recognition. Since Hollywood and The Farewell weren’t eligible for the Writers Guild Awards, that left three spots at the WGAs, which went to Knives Out, Booksmart, and 1917.

Best Adapted Screenplay

The five BAFTA nominees are the top five contenders for best adapted screenplay: The Irishman, The Two Popes, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, and Joker. That said, the last of those missed out on a USC Scripter nomination, so its chances trail behind the top four. That could leave an opening for Writers Guild nominee A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood or Scripter nominee Dark Waters.

But all of these numbers tell us only the probability of Oscar nominations, hardly the same as telling us how much we enjoyed this wonderful year in film, or how any particular movie made us feel. Numbers aside, 2019 gave us moment after moment on the big screen, and now we’re just a month away from honoring the very best of them.

Ben Zauzmer (@BensOscarMath) is the author of Oscarmetrics: The Math Behind the Biggest Night in Hollywood. He uses math to predict the Oscars for The Hollywood Reporter.