Oscar Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the announcement starting at 5:20 a.m. PT.

The 2019 Oscar nominations are being announced early Tuesday morning.

Kumail Nanjiani and Tracee Ellis Ross will host the Oscar nominations announcement live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards are being handed out once again at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the show live on Sunday, Feb. 24.

Watch the live stream of the Oscar nominations announcement below, and view the list of winners here.