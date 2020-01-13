Oscar Nominations: Watch the Live Stream

Issa Rae and John Cho will host the announcement beginning at 5:18 a.m. PT.

The 2020 Oscar nominations are being announced early Monday morning.

Issa Rae and John Cho will announce the nominees in two parts, with the first batch starting at 5:18 a.m. PT. The first categories to be announced include actor in a supporting role, actress in a supporting role, costume design, film editing, original score, animated short film, live-action short film, sound editing and sound mixing.

Beginning at 5:30 a.m. PT, the nominees in a second batch of categories will be announced. Those include actor in a leading role, actress in a leading role, animated feature film, cinematography, directing, documentary feature, documentary short subject, international feature film (formerly best foreign-language film), makeup and hairstyling, original song, best picture, production design, visual effects, adapted screenplay and original screenplay.

The live stream will be available on all the Academy’s websites and digital platforms, including Oscar.com, Oscars.org and its Twitter, YouTube and Facebook pages. The announcement can also be viewed via satellite feed and local broadcasters.

The 92nd annual Academy Awards are being handed out once again at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood. ABC will broadcast the show live Sunday, Feb. 9. The ceremony will be hostless for the second year in a row.

Watch the live stream below.