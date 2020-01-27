Oscar Nominees Luncheon Serves Completely Plant-Based Menu

The move by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences for its Monday lunch follows a choice to go vegan by the Golden Globes, Critics Choice, Screen Actors Guild Awards and WME.

The awards season is getting even more green. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has just announced a collection of moves to make the Oscar season more environmentally friendly. It will serve an entirely plant-based menu at its Oscar Nominees luncheon on Monday. In addition, all food served in the Dolby Theatre lobbies on Feb. 9 prior to the Oscar show itself will be vegan.

The Governors Ball, however, will still serve meat this year, unlike the Golden Globes, which went completely meat-free for 2020. But the Academy said that the menu at the Governors Ball, which follows the Oscars telecast, will be 70 percent plant-based on Feb. 9, with the remainder of the menu, 30 percent, composed of dishes that include fish, meat, dairy and eggs. According to the Academy, the Governors Ball has since 2013, offered a menu that is 50 percent plant-based or vegetarian.

In a statement, AMPAS said that, “The Academy is an organization of storytellers from around the world, and we owe our global membership a commitment to supporting the planet. For the past decade, the Academy has been committed to reducing its carbon footprint. For the past seven years, the Oscars show has had a net zero carbon imprint. We continue to expand our sustainability plan with the ultimate goal of becoming carbon neutral.” AMPAS also said it will eliminate the use of plastic bottles at all of its events, including the Nominees Luncheon, the Oscars and the Governors Ball.

The move to go vegan on the awards-circuit also includes all plant-based menus at the Critics Choice Awards and the Screen Actors Guild awards, plus WME’s upcoming Oscar-weekend party.