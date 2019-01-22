Oscar Poll: Which Movie Should Win Best Picture?

'The Favourite' and 'Roma' lead with the most nominations.

Nominations for the 91st Oscars were unveiled on Tuesday morning, and now The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you. Who should win the top honor?

Eight films made the cut for best picture, including The Favourite and Roma, which lead all films with 10 nominations each. A Star Is Born and Vice follow with eight nods, while Black Panther picked up seven.

Also nominated are BlacKkKlansman, Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book.

Vote for the movie you think should take home the gold at the Feb. 24 ceremony.