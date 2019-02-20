Oscar Poll: Which Tune Should Win Best Song?

Cast your vote for one of the top musical honors.

At long last, the 91st Oscars are upon us. Ahead of this weekend's awards show, The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you. What track should win best original song?

This year's nominees include Black Panther's "All the Stars," with music by Mark Spears, Kendrick Lamar Duckworth and Anthony Tiffith and lyrics by Duckworth, Tiffifth and Solana Rowe; RBG's "I'll Fight," with music and lyrics by Diane Warren; Mary Poppins Returns' "The Place Where Lost Things Go," with music by Marc Shaiman and lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman; A Star Is Born's "Shallow," with music and lyrics by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt; and The Ballad of Buster Scruggs' "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," with music and lyrics by David Rawlings and Gillian Welch.

All of the nominated songs will be performed at the Feb. 24 ceremony. Welch and Rawlings will take the stage themselves for "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings," while Lady Gaga will be joined by Bradley Cooper for "Shallow." Jennifer Hudson, Bette Midler and Queen with Adam Lambert are also set to perform during the show.

Below, vote for the song you think should take home the Oscar.