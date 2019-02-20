Oscar Poll: Who Should Win Best Actor?

Cast your vote for one of the top acting categories.

At long last, the 91st Oscars are nearly upon us. Ahead of Sunday's awards show, The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you. Who should win best actor?

Aside from Willem Dafoe (At Eternity's Gate), every one of this year's nominees stars in a film that is also nominated for best picture: Christian Bale in Vice, Bradley Cooper in A Star Is Born, Rami Malek in Bohemian Rhapsody and Viggo Mortensen in Green Book.

THR's awards expert Scott Feinberg is predicting a win for Malek, especially after his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury nabbed him SAG and BAFTA awards. However, Bale, who led Adam McKay's Dick Cheney biopic, has collected his fair share of honors, too. If Bale does win, he'll join only six other actors who have garnered both lead and supporting Oscar wins.

In terms of total nominations for the five films represented in the best actor category, Vice and A Star Is Born lead the pack with eight apiece, followed by Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book with five each. Dafoe's acting nod is the only nomination for At Eternity's Gate. (Roma and The Favourite lead all films this year with 10 noms each.)

Vote for the actor you think should follow in the footsteps of Gary Oldman, Casey Affleck, Leonardo DiCaprio and more by taking home the Oscar for best actor at the Feb. 24 ceremony.