Oscar Poll: Who Should Win Best Actress?

Cast your vote for one of the top acting categories.

At long last, the 91st Oscars are upon us. Ahead of this weekend's awards show, The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you. Who should win best actress?

Aside from Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?), every one of this year's nominees stars in a film that is also nominated for best picture: Yalitza Aparicio in Roma, Glenn Close in The Wife, Olivia Colman in The Favourite and Lady Gaga in A Star Is Born.

According to THR's awards expert Scott Feinberg, Close is favored to win. The honor would be a long time coming, too, since Close is the most Oscar-nominated living performer who hasn't yet won, with six prior nominations and losses. However, Lady Gaga tied with Close at the Critics' Choice Awards, and Colman picked up the BAFTA.

Roma, along with The Favourite, are this year's most nominated films with 10 nods apiece. The former is not only Aparicio's first-ever movie, but with the nom, she's now the first indigenous woman to ever be nominated for a best actress Oscar.

A Star Is Born follows Roma and The Favourite with eight nods, while Can You Ever Forgive Me? and The Wife have three and one, respectively.

Vote for the actress you think should follow in the footsteps of Frances McDormand, Emma Stone and Brie Larson by taking home the Oscar at the Feb. 24 ceremony.