Oscar Poll: Who Should Win Best Director?

Cast your vote for the filmmaker you'd like to see win the best director Oscar.

At long last, the 91st Oscars are upon us. Ahead of this weekend's awards show, The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you. Who should win best director?

This year's nominees include Roma's Alfonso Cuarón, The Favourite's Yorgos Lanthimos, BlacKkKlansman's Spike Lee, Vice's Adam McKay and Cold War's Pawel Pawlikowski. Every film, with the exception of Cold War, is also nominated for best picture.

The Favourite and Roma lead all nominated films with 10 nods apiece, followed by Vice with eight, BlacKkKlansman with six, and Cold War with three.

The frontrunner in this category, according to THR's awards expert Scott Feinberg, is Cuarón — especially since he already nabbed DGA, Golden Globe and BAFTA Awards earlier this year. If Cuarón does win for his semi-autobiographical film Roma, it'll be his second best directing Oscar following Gravity in 2013.

However, this year also marked Lee's first-ever best directing Oscar nom. Since he's never won (in a competitive category at least), Academy voters could deliver what they consider to be an overdue honor.

Below, vote for the director that you think should follow in the footsteps of Guillermo del Toro, Damien Chazelle and Alejandro G Inarritu by taking home the Oscar at the Feb. 24 ceremony.