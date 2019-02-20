Oscar Poll: Who Should Win Best Supporting Actor?

Cast your vote for one of the top acting categories.

At long last, the 91st Oscars are upon us. Ahead of this weekend's awards show, The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you. Who should win best supporting actor?

This year's nominees include Green Book's Mahershala Ali, BlacKkKlansman's Adam Driver, A Star Is Born's Sam Elliott, Can You Ever Forgive Me?'s Richard E. Grant and Vice's Sam Rockwell. Every film, with the exception of Can You Ever Forgive Me? is also nominated for best picture.

Ali previously won Critics' Choice, Golden Globe and BAFTA awards for his portrayal of the real-life concert pianist Dr. Don Shirley, and is poised to take home the Oscar according to THR's awards expert Scott Feinberg. The win would be his second in the category in just three years (following Moonlight). If Rockwell takes home the statuette, it would be his second after winning just last year for Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri.

But in terms of total nominations for the films in this category, A Star Is Born and Vice lead the pack with eight nods apiece. They're followed by BlacKkKlansman with six and Bohemian Rhapsody and Green Book with five each.

Below, vote for the actor that you think should follow in the footsteps of J.K. Simmons and George Clooney by taking home the Oscar at the Feb. 24 ceremony.