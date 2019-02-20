Oscar Poll: Who Should Win Best Supporting Actress?

Cast your vote for one of the top acting categories.

At long last, the 91st Oscars are upon us. Ahead of this weekend's awards show, The Hollywood Reporter wants to hear from you. Who should win best supporting actress?

Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz are both nominated for their performances in The Favourite, while their co-star Olivia Colman scored a nod for best actress. The same goes for Roma's Marina de Tavira and Yalitza Aparicio, who earned noms for best supporting actress and best actress, respectively. Both films lead the rest of the nominated movies with 10 nods apiece.

Vice with nom Amy Adams follows with eight nods — including best picture — while If Beale Street Could Talk with Regina King has three.

THR's awards expert Scott Feinberg is predicting a win for Adams, though the category is a bit harder to call than others due to wins at prior awards shows for many of the nominated actresses. For example, Weisz won the BAFTA, and King won both Golden Globe and Critics' Choice awards. But a win for Adams may be overdue since she's been nominated in the best supporting actress category four previous times without winning.

Below, vote for the actress you think should follow in the footsteps of Allison Janney, Viola Davis, and Alicia Vikander by taking home the Oscar at the Feb. 24 ceremony.