Oscar-Winning 'Black Panther' Costumer Ruth E. Carter Signs With WME (Exclusive)

The first black Academy Award recipient for costume design is now working on 'Coming to America 2.'

Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter has signed with WME, The Hollywood Reporter has exclusively learned. The agency will work with the Oscar winner in all areas, including lectures (she is an in-demand speaker).

Carter's deeply researched work on real-life African dress for the Marvel blockbuster made her the first black costume designer to win an Academy Award. She earlier was the first black costume design Oscar nominee, for 1992's Malcolm X, and received her second nomination for 1997's Amistad.

During New York Fashion Week in February, WME sister company IMG and Harlem's Fashion Row saluted Carter's 35-year, 40-film career with a curated installation of some of her most iconic looks (including 1989's Do the Right Thing, 2000's Shaft and 2014's Selma), alongside reinterpretations by British stylist Ibrahim Kamara.

Earlier on Monday, Carter revealed on social media that she is now at work on the Coming to America sequel, posing alongside returning stars Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall.