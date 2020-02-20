Oscar-Winning 'Parasite' Lands One-Week Imax Run

The film will be digitally remastered for the large-format exhibitor.

Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite will be digitally re-mastered into the Imax format and will be released in select Imax cinemas for one week, beginning Feb. 21.

Parasite made history early this month when becoming the first non-English-language film to win the Academy Award for best picture. It also won best director, best original screenplay and best international feature.

The film is getting a berth in roughly 200 Imax cinemas in the U.S., and 14 in Canada.

The South Korean film is a runaway hit at the global box office, with more than $200 million in worldwide ticket sales for CJ Entertainment, including north of $45 million in the U.S., where it is the fourth top-grossing foreign-language film of all time. Neon is distributing the movie in the U.S.

Parasite made its world debut at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, where it became the first Korean film to win the coveted Palme d’Or and has since gone on to play at festivals across the country, including Telluride, Toronto and New York Film Festival.

The genre-bending comedy-thriller features a SAG Ensemble Award-winning cast, including the filmmaker's lon time collaborator Song Kang Ho, Choi Woo Shik, Park So Dam, Cho Yeo Jeong, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, and Chang Hyae Jin.