For Oscar-Worthy Skin, Try a Personal Beauty Shopper

'A Star Is Born' producer Sue Kroll and Women in Film's Amy Baer are among the fans of one such face guru — Barneys Beverly Hills' Patrick Foley, who purchases upwards of $1,000 of handpicked products for clients.

What Neiman Marcus star personal shopper Catherine Bloom is to fashion, Barneys Beverly Hills' Patrick Foley is to beauty. Face guru to A Star Is Born producer Sue Kroll, Women in Film's Amy Baer and Universal Music Publishing Group chair-CEO Jody Gerson, Foley works out of his private studio inside the store's beauty department. That's where a handful of clients are ushered in daily for a customized tutorial, sometimes purchasing upward of $1,000 of handpicked products. They wait weeks for an appointment, longer during awards season. "This is when I create the makeup palette to go with red carpet looks," says Foley. Baer adds that even if you're not talent, "you still have to feel good walking the red carpet. Patrick knows how to [help]."

Foley is not beholden to any brands, but beauty companies still curry favor by requesting input on developing products and sending him the latest offerings five months before they hit other stores. His current preferences include powder ("It's more silky today"), nude lips and matte eye shadows. Foley's pet peeve? Self-tanner. Says Gerson, "Patrick makes me look like the best version of myself."

This story first appeared in the Jan. 30 issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.