Oscars: 10 Things the TV Cameras Missed

Spike Lee left after the 'Green Book' best picture win, Rami Malek had a fall and Chris Evans walked Regina King to the stage.

A host-less affair for the first time in decades, the cameras as Sunday’s 2019 Oscars had a lot to keep up with during the star-studded affair. But beyond all the hilarious, shocking and emotional moments the camera’s caught, there were plenty more memorable moments happening off-screen. The Hollywood Reporter was on the carpet, in the audience and backstage to catch all the best award show moments that weren’t on TV.

Here’s a list of things the cameras missed during the 2019 Oscars.

Rami Malek Fell Off the Stage: After the ceremony ended, the best actor winner fell off the stage and was tended to by paramedics.

Spike Lee Was Visibly Upset After Green Book Win: One of just a few upsets during the 2019 Oscars, the first-time Oscar winner and BlacKkKlansman director was less than pleased after Green Book's best picture win was announced. The director sat with his back turned to the stage as the film's cast and crew accepted the award.

SZA was the 2019 Oscars last carpet arrival: While Kendrick Lamar and SZA did not perform their hit from the Black Panther soundtrack, "All the Stars," which was up for best original song, SZA still managed to make a red carpet impact. While A Star Is Born actress Lady Gaga was initially thought to be the person to earn the illustrious 'last person to walk the carpet' honor, it ended up being the Grammy and Oscar-nominated singer, SZA.

James McAvoy’s one-of-a-kind Oscars shirt: While most attendees of the Academy awards want to walk away with the iconic golden statue, James McAvoy walked away with something a little bit different. Snapping a photo in the Dolby theater, the Glass actor and Oscars 2019 presenter captured a white button-up covered in the signatures of fellow celebrities.

Lady Gaga had a night full of hugs and a second standing ovation: Not only did best actress nominee Lady Gaga perform and win for her A Star Is Born single "Shallow," but she spent the night celebrating it and others' wins with celebrity guests and nominees. The singer could be seen throughout the night hugging various attendees in the front row, from Glenn Close and Melissa McCarthy to Rami Malek and Green Book's Nick Vallelonga.

Gaga, along with her A Star Is Born co-star and director Bradley Cooper, also stepped out to a second standing ovation after receiving their award for best original song.

Constance Wu and Awkwafina Reunited: Comedian and star of Crazy Rich Asians Awkwafina made her presenting monologue all about her first time attending the Oscars before going to to celebrate the moment even further with her Crazy Rich Asians co-star Constance Wu. The two snapped a playful photo during the ceremony celebrating their hosting duties.

Jason Momoa’s diaried his experience presenting with Helen Mirren: The Aquaman actor is known for getting boisterous, and he was no different during this year’s 2019 Oscars. While visibly giddy on stage, he was even more so backstage as he prepared to present with actress Helen Mirren.

Despite his excitement, Momoa didn’t miss a chance to have a small Game of Thrones with co-star Emilia Clarke.

Chris Evans helped Regina King walk on stage: Oscars dresses are often feats of fashion, which can make navigating the theater and stage particularly tricky. But at the 2019 Oscars, best supporting actress winner Regina King had Chris Evans to assist her and her dress with getting up the stage stairs so she could accept her award. After King briefly stumbled on her dress while approaching the stage, the Avengers actor politely offered a helping hand.

Black Panther and Green Book stars hugged it out: The carpet is the the first and one of the easiest places to catch stars interacting and for 2019 Oscars were no exception. Before the evening delivered a best supporting actor and best picture win for Green Brook, its star Mahershala Ali and Black Panther actor Winston Duke could be seen chatting it up and hugging before they made their way inside the auditorium.

Oscars' 2019 drink menu: Each year the Oscar’s delivers a speciality cocktail along with a slew of drink offerings for its A-list attendees. This year’s cocktail was the Columba, which guests were privy to along with wine offerings from the Francis Ford Coppola Winery.

Spike Lee’s cut off acceptance speech: BlacKkKlansman director and first time Oscar winner Spike Lee raced onto the stage after he found out that he had won for best adapted screenplay. After sharing an excited embrace with long time collaborator Samuel L. Jackson, the writer and director turned to the microphone to begin a speech that would touch on slavery, black success and the 2020 election. But before the speech had even started, part of it was censored out Speaking directly into the mic, Spike Lee told the room, “Do not turn that motherfucking clock on!”

It was a speech that comedian and Daily Show host Trevor Noah captured being written in real time.