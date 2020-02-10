Oscars Style Watch: Top 10 Timepieces Worn by Spike Lee, Adam Driver and More

Winners, nominees and presenters from Lee to Taika Waititi put their best wrists forward on Academy Awards night, in watches that included Rolex's beloved Root Beer GMT, an ultra-thin Bulgari and a limited-edition Speedy Moonwatch

Spike Lee

To accessorize his gold-and purple Gucci suit memorializing Kobe Bryant (which featured the number 24 on the lapels), presenter Spike Lee wore Rolex’s 40 mm pink-gold GMT Master-II made in the Swiss maker’s exclusive 18-karat alloy Evergold, $38,250. The watch, known among Rolex collectors as the "Root Beer" model due its distinctive coloring, features an Oyster bracelet and 24-hour rotatable bezel. On Feb. 8, the director was announced was one of Rolex’s mentors in its Mentor and Protégé Arts Initiative, which pairs established names in film, theater and visual arts with emerging artists. Lee will be working with Kyle Bell, a 33-year-old known for his documentaries spotlighting Native-American stories. gearys.com.

Colin Jost

Walking the red carpet with fiancée, double Oscar nominee Scarlett Johansson, Saturday Night Live's Colin Jost sported a Giorgio Armani tuxedo and TAG Heuer’s 39mm Monaco Calibre 11 automatic chronograph with blue dial, $5,900, first introduced in 1969, known for its appearance in the classic race movie Le Mans. tagheuer.com.

Josh Gad

Presenter Josh Gad, known as the voice of Olaf in the Frozen films and currently starring on HBO’s Avenue 5, paired his Bonobos and Brooks Brothers ensemble with a timepiece from Chopard’s sporty new Alpine Eagle Collection. A reinterpretation of the house’s St. Moritz watch introduced in 1980, the 41 mm bicolor watch in Lucent steel A223 and rose gold, $19,7000, features a gray dial and COSC-certified movement. chopard.com.

Mark Ruffalo

Presenter Mark Ruffalo chose Harry Winston’s automatic 42mm Midnight Retrograde Second timepiece (price upon request), which he wore with the house’s Zalium cufflinks and a Valentino tuxedo. The watch features a 72-hour power reserve and silver-tone dial with a sunray finish. harrywinston.com.

Taika Waititi

First-time Oscar winner Taika Waititi, who picked up a statuette for best adapted screenplay, celebrated while wearing Panerai’s hand-wound 42mm PAM728 Luminor Due, $8,600 with a brushed titanium case, blue dial and dark blue alligator strap. Waititi’s stylist Jeanne Yang also dressed him in a Dior tuxedo, Nikos Koulis lapel pin, a pocket square from The Tie Bar and Tod’s patent leather shoes. panerai.com.

Adam Driver

An official ambassador for Breitling — he’s part of what the Swiss maker dubs its Cinema Squad, along with Charlize Theron and Brad Pitt — Marriage Story nominee Adam Driver wore the 40mm Premiere Automatic 40, $4,450, in stainless steel with a silver dial and black alligator strap. The actor also wore a custom Burberry black wool mohair English-fit tuxedo with a black grosgrain bowtie. breitling.com.

Rami Malek

Along with a Saint Laurent tuxedo featuring dramatic peak lapels, presenter Rami Malek — best actor winner at last year’s Oscars for Bohemian Rhapsody — wore a classic watch from the Cartier Collection archives, a 1993 Pasha de Cartier heritage piece in 18-karat yellow gold with a sapphire cabochon and leather strap. cartier.com.

Antonio Banderas

Pain and Glory best actor nominee Antonio Banderas wore one of Bulgari’s sleek extra-thin pieces, the 40mm Octo Finissimo Automatic watch, $13,900, with a titanium dial, octagonal case and bracelet. The timepiece’s total thickness is just 5.15mm, while the movement is just 2.23mm thick. It is water resistant to 30 meters and has a 60-hour power reserve. Banderas also accessorized his classic black tux with a brooch from Atelier Swarovski Fine Jewelry’s Bespoke collection set in 18-karat recycled white gold with Swarovski-created diamonds. bulgari.com.

Oscar Isaac

To co-present the awards for sound, actor Oscar Isaac wore a Speedy. His 42mm Omega Speedmaster Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Limited Edition in steel with a polished black ceramic bezel ring, $9,650 (limited to 6,969 pieces), features a subdial (in gold that is blackened and laser-engraved) at 9 o’clock that shows astronaut Buzz Aldrin climbing onto the surface of the moon in 1969. omegawatches.com.

Michael Strahan

Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan wore a suit from his own Collection by Michael Strahan along with a watch from his personal collection, Rolex’s self-winding Day-Date 40, $39,250, in Everose gold with an olive green dial. gearys.com.