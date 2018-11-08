Oscars: 166 Documentary Features Submitted for Academy Consideration
Hit documentaries like 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' and 'RBG' are among those competing for the Academy's attention.
One hundred sixty-six films have been submitted for consideration for the documentary feature Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards, the Academy announced Thursday.
In a year that has seen documentaries post impressive numbers at the box office, they include such titles as Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, a portrait of the late kids TV host Fred Rogers; RBG, a look at the life and legal career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Three Identical Strangers, which recounts the stranger-than-fiction story of three brothers, triplets who were separated at birth; and Free Solo, which documents Alex Honnald’s climb, without ropes or any safety devices, up the face of Yosemite’s El Capitan.
Several of the films listed have not yet had their required Los Angeles and New York qualifying releases, so they must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules in order to advance in the voting process. This year, for the first time, movies that have won a qualifying award at a competitive film festival or have been submitted in the foreign-language film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category. Films submitted in the documentary feature category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including best song and best picture.
A shortlist of 15 films will be announced Dec. 17. Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 22. The Oscars will be held Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.
The submitted features, listed in alphabetical order, are:
Above and Beyond: NASA’S Journey to Tomorrow
Active Measures
Amazing Grace
American Chaos
Andy Irons: Kissed by God
Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco
Avicii: True Stories
Bali: Beats of Paradise
Bathtubs Over Broadway
Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché
Believer
Better Angels
Bill Coors: The Will to Live
Bisbee ’17
The Bleeding Edge
Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat
Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine
Call Her Ganda
Charm City
Chef Flynn
The China Hustle
Christian Audigier the Vif
The Cleaners
Communion
Crime + Punishment
Dark Money
Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders
The Dawn Wall
The Distant Barking of Dogs
Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes
Drug$
Eating Animals
Eldorado
Fahrenheit 11/9
Fail State
Family in Transition
Far From the Tree
Filmworker
The First Patient
Foreign Land
40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie
Free Solo
Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable
Generation Wealth
Ghost Hunting
Ghosthunter
The Gilligan Manifesto
The Gospel According to André
Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami
Graves Without a Name
The Great Buster: A Celebration
Hal
Hale County This Morning, This Evening
Half the Picture
The Heart of Nuba
Hillbilly
The Homeless Chorus Speaks
Hondros
Howard
In Search of Greatness
In the Land of Pomegranates
Inventing Tomorrow
Invisible Hands
Itzhak
Jane Fonda in Five Acts
John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection
The Judge
Kangaroo: A Love Hate Story
Killer Bees
The King
King in the Wilderness
Kusama – Infinity
The Last Race
Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy
Letter From Masanjia
Licu, a Romanian Story
Living in the Future’s Past
Liyana
Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle
Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story
Love, Cecil
Love, Gilda
Love Is Tolerance – Tolerance Is Love – Make Tolerance Great Again!
Making The Five Heartbeats
Maria by Callas
Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.
McQueen
Minding the Gap
Monrovia, Indiana
The Most Unknown
New Moon
93Queen
Nossa Chape
Of Fathers and Sons
Of Love & Law
On Her Shoulders
Opera About Poland
The Opera House
The Oslo Diaries
The Other Side of Everything
The Panama Papers
Path of Blood
People’s Republic of Desire
Philosopher King – Lee Teng-hui’s Dialogue
Pick of the Litter
Piripkura
Police Killing
Pope Francis – A Man of His Word
The Price of Everything
The Price of Free
Qiu (Inmates)
Quincy
RBG
The Rachel Divide
The Raft
Recovery Boys
Restoring Tomorrow
Reversing Roe
The Road Movie
Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind
Ruben Blades Is Not My Name
Samouni Road
Saving Brinton
Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland
Science Fair
Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood
Searching for Ingmar Bergman
Seeing Allred
The Sentence
Shirkers
Shot in the Dark
The Silence of Others
Sisters of the Wilderness
A Son of Man
Songwriter
Stan
Studio 54
Summer in the Forest
Tea With the Dames
That Summer
That Way Madness Lies...
They Fight
They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead
This Is Congo
This Is Home: A Refugee Story
Three Identical Strangers
To Be Continued
Transformer
Travel Ban
The Trial
Triumph: The Untold Story of Perry Wallace
Trust Machine
Under the Wire
United Skates
Unknown Distance
Up Down and Sideways
The Waldheim Waltz
We Could Be Heroes
Weed the People
What Haunts Us
What Lies Upstream
Whitney
Wonderful Losers: A Different World
Won’t You Be My Neighbor?
Yellow Is Forbidden
Yellowing