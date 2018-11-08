Oscars: 166 Documentary Features Submitted for Academy Consideration

Hit documentaries like 'Won't You Be My Neighbor?' and 'RBG' are among those competing for the Academy's attention.

One hundred sixty-six films have been submitted for consideration for the documentary feature Oscar at the 91st Academy Awards, the Academy announced Thursday.

In a year that has seen documentaries post impressive numbers at the box office, they include such titles as Won’t You Be My Neighbor?, a portrait of the late kids TV host Fred Rogers; RBG, a look at the life and legal career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; Three Identical Strangers, which recounts the stranger-than-fiction story of three brothers, triplets who were separated at birth; and Free Solo, which documents Alex Honnald’s climb, without ropes or any safety devices, up the face of Yosemite’s El Capitan.

Several of the films listed have not yet had their required Los Angeles and New York qualifying releases, so they must fulfill the theatrical release requirements and comply with all of the category’s other qualifying rules in order to advance in the voting process. This year, for the first time, movies that have won a qualifying award at a competitive film festival or have been submitted in the foreign-language film category as their country’s official selection are also eligible in the category. Films submitted in the documentary feature category may also qualify for Academy Awards in other categories, including best song and best picture.

A shortlist of 15 films will be announced Dec. 17. Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 22. The Oscars will be held Feb. 24 at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Center in Hollywood and will be televised live on ABC.

The submitted features, listed in alphabetical order, are:

Above and Beyond: NASA’S Journey to Tomorrow

Active Measures

Amazing Grace

American Chaos

Andy Irons: Kissed by God

Antonio Lopez 1970: Sex Fashion & Disco

Avicii: True Stories

Bali: Beats of Paradise

Bathtubs Over Broadway

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché

Believer

Better Angels

Bill Coors: The Will to Live

Bisbee ’17

The Bleeding Edge

Boom for Real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat

Breaking Point: The War for Democracy in Ukraine

Call Her Ganda

Charm City

Chef Flynn

The China Hustle

Christian Audigier the Vif

The Cleaners

Communion

Crime + Punishment

Dark Money

Daughters of the Sexual Revolution: The Untold Story of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders

The Dawn Wall

The Distant Barking of Dogs

Divide and Conquer: The Story of Roger Ailes

Drug$

Eating Animals

Eldorado

Fahrenheit 11/9

Fail State

Family in Transition

Far From the Tree

Filmworker

The First Patient

Foreign Land

40 Years in the Making: The Magic Music Movie

Free Solo

Garry Winogrand: All Things Are Photographable

Generation Wealth

Ghost Hunting

Ghosthunter

The Gilligan Manifesto

The Gospel According to André

Grace Jones: Bloodlight and Bami

Graves Without a Name

The Great Buster: A Celebration

Hal

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Half the Picture

The Heart of Nuba

Hillbilly

The Homeless Chorus Speaks

Hondros

Howard

In Search of Greatness

In the Land of Pomegranates

Inventing Tomorrow

Invisible Hands

Itzhak

Jane Fonda in Five Acts

John McEnroe: In the Realm of Perfection

The Judge

Kangaroo: A Love Hate Story

Killer Bees

The King

King in the Wilderness

Kusama – Infinity

The Last Race

Leaning Into the Wind: Andy Goldsworthy

Letter From Masanjia

Licu, a Romanian Story

Living in the Future’s Past

Liyana

Lots of Kids, a Monkey and a Castle

Love & Bananas: An Elephant Story

Love, Cecil

Love, Gilda

Love Is Tolerance – Tolerance Is Love – Make Tolerance Great Again!

Making The Five Heartbeats

Maria by Callas

Matangi / Maya / M.I.A.

McQueen

Minding the Gap

Monrovia, Indiana

The Most Unknown

New Moon

93Queen

Nossa Chape

Of Fathers and Sons

Of Love & Law

On Her Shoulders

Opera About Poland

The Opera House

The Oslo Diaries

The Other Side of Everything

The Panama Papers

Path of Blood

People’s Republic of Desire

Philosopher King – Lee Teng-hui’s Dialogue

Pick of the Litter

Piripkura

Police Killing

Pope Francis – A Man of His Word

The Price of Everything

The Price of Free

Qiu (Inmates)

Quincy

RBG

The Rachel Divide

The Raft

Recovery Boys

Restoring Tomorrow

Reversing Roe

The Road Movie

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind

Ruben Blades Is Not My Name

Samouni Road

Saving Brinton

Say Her Name: The Life and Death of Sandra Bland

Science Fair

Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood

Searching for Ingmar Bergman

Seeing Allred

The Sentence

Shirkers

Shot in the Dark

The Silence of Others

Sisters of the Wilderness

A Son of Man

Songwriter

Stan

Studio 54

Summer in the Forest

Tea With the Dames

That Summer

That Way Madness Lies...

They Fight

They’ll Love Me When I’m Dead

This Is Congo

This Is Home: A Refugee Story

Three Identical Strangers

To Be Continued

Transformer

Travel Ban

The Trial

Triumph: The Untold Story of Perry Wallace

Trust Machine

Under the Wire

United Skates

Unknown Distance

Up Down and Sideways

The Waldheim Waltz

We Could Be Heroes

Weed the People

What Haunts Us

What Lies Upstream

Whitney

Wonderful Losers: A Different World

Won’t You Be My Neighbor?

Yellow Is Forbidden

Yellowing