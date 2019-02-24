Oscars: Alfonso Cuaron Picks Up Second Directing Oscar for 'Roma'

The director thanked the Academy for recognizing "a film centered around an indigenous woman" who was also one of 7 million domestic workers worldwide.

Alfonso Cuaron took home the best director prize at the Oscars on Sunday night.

The director bested competitors including Adam McKay for Vice, Paweł Pawlikowski for Cold War, Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite and Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman in the category.

It was Cuaron's fourth win for the night: Roma won cinematography, best foreign-language film and best director previously in the ceremony. This is the second-ever directing Oscar for Cuaron, who previously won for 2014's Gravity. Cuaron's films have won one other Oscar, best achievement in film editing, for Gravity. Cuaron's films have been nominated six times prior to his nods for Roma.

The win marked the fifth time in the past six years that a director of Mexican descent has won an Oscar, following Cuaron's win for Gravity, Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu's wins for The Revenant and Birdman, and Guillermo del Toro's win last year for The Shape of Water.

Cuaron thanked his actresses ("they are the film"), his producers, executives at Netflix and others. "I want to thank the Academy for recognizing a film centered around an indigenous woman, one of the 70 million domestic workers around the world ... historically relegated at the background of the cinema." He then thanked his family and Mexico in Spanish.

