Oscars: 'Green Book' Wins Best Original Screenplay

Nick Vallelonga, the producer caught in controversy throughout this awards season, went on stage to accept the honor with Brian Currie and Peter Farrelly.

Taking the stage, Currie said "I'd like to thank Universal Studios." He thanked the entire cast and crew and his parents, "the best" he could ever have. Farrelly thanked the "entire state of Rhode Island," and went on to thank the cast along with his wife and others involved in the film. Said Vallelonga, "Thank you all... we did it."

For its depiction of race, which some have declared "outdated," Green Book has been one of award season's most controversial films. Screenwriter Vallelonga also came under the microscope for the resurfacing of his anti-Muslim tweet from 2015. He received further negative attention when a 1998 Newsweek story was uncovered, noting that Vallelonga once flashed his genitals as a joke.

The screenwriters beat out Deborah Davis and Tony McNamera for The Favourite, Paul Schrader for First Reformed, Alfonso Cuaron for Roma and Adam McKay for Vice.

The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Centre and were televised live on the ABC Television Network.

Following Kevin Hart' stepping down as host, the ceremony was presented hostless for the first time in 30 years. The program included numerous musical performances including a Queen opening number featuring Adam Lambert.