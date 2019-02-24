Oscars 2019: The Order In Which the Awards Will Be Presented
The 91st annual ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards will be hostless on Sunday. The Academy decided instead to invite an array of starry presenters following originally invited host Kevin Hart's decision to step down as the night's emcee in December.
Viewers can check out the resulting program at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC on Feb. 24. The 91st annual ceremony will also be streaming for cable subscribers at abc.com and the network's set-top box app, while those that don't have cable can purchase streaming bundles on Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Playstation Vue.
Below is the order in which the Oscars will be presented at the 91st annual ceremony.
Actress in a Supporting Role
Makeup and Hairstyling
Documentary Feature
Costume Design
Film Editing
Production Design
CInematography
Sound Editing
Sound Mixing
Foreign Language Film
Actor in a Supporting Role
Animated Feature Film
Live Action Short Film
Animated Short Film
Documentary Short Subject
Visual Effects
Original Screenplay
Adapted Screenplay
Original Score
Original Song
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Directing
Best Picture