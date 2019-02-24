Oscars 2019: The Order In Which the Awards Will Be Presented

The 91st annual ceremony is taking place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

For the first time in 30 years, the Academy Awards will be hostless on Sunday. The Academy decided instead to invite an array of starry presenters following originally invited host Kevin Hart's decision to step down as the night's emcee in December.

Viewers can check out the resulting program at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on ABC on Feb. 24. The 91st annual ceremony will also be streaming for cable subscribers at abc.com and the network's set-top box app, while those that don't have cable can purchase streaming bundles on Hulu, YouTube TV, DirecTV Now and Playstation Vue.

Below is the order in which the Oscars will be presented at the 91st annual ceremony.

Actress in a Supporting Role

Makeup and Hairstyling

Documentary Feature

Costume Design

Film Editing

Production Design

CInematography

Sound Editing

Sound Mixing

Foreign Language Film

Actor in a Supporting Role

Animated Feature Film

Live Action Short Film

Animated Short Film

Documentary Short Subject

Visual Effects

Original Screenplay

Adapted Screenplay

Original Score

Original Song

Actor in a Leading Role

Actress in a Leading Role

Directing

Best Picture