Oscars: Lady Gaga Tears Up In Acceptance Speech for Best Original Song

In her speech, Lady Gaga also thanked director and co-star Bradley Cooper, noting that he is the "only person" who she could have performed the song with.

"Shallow" from A Star is Born won best original song at the 2019 Oscars on Sunday evening.

Music and lyrics were by Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando and Andrew Wyatt.

Taking the podium, Gaga said "Thank you to the Academy for this honor." She went on to say, "To my sister, my soul mate, I love you."

Gaga concluded, "I've worked hard for a long time and it's not about winning — it's about not giving up. If you have a dream, fight for it."

The singer beat out "All the Stars" (Black Panther), "I'll Fight" (RBG), "The Place Where Lost Things Go" (Mary Poppins Returns) and "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs).

The 2019 Oscars took place at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood & Highland Centre and were televised live on the ABC Television Network.

Following Kevin Hart' stepping down as host, the ceremony was presented hostless for the first time in 30 years. The program included numerous musical performances including a Queen opening number featuring Adam Lambert.