Oscars: Netflix, With 15 Noms, Now Competing With Hollywood Studios

Overall, 20th Century Fox empire — including Searchlight — could claim 20 noms followed by Disney and Universal's film divisions with 17 each. Paramount only landed one.

Netflix has morphed into a full-blown Oscars force.

The streamer scored 15 Academy Award nominations Tuesday. It was buoyed by Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, which led with 10 nods, and also picked up three nominations for the Coen Brothers' The Battle of Buster Scruggs and another two for short documentaries. Roma puts Netflix in the coveted best-picture category for the first time. And the 15 noms Netflix amassed this year equal the 15 nods total it has collected in previous years.

Among distributors, Netflix's 2019 showing puts it on an equal footing with Fox Searchlight, which also scored 15 noms, thanks to The Favourite, Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Isle of Dogs.

Close behind was Megan Ellison's Annapurna Picture, the big winner among indie distributors not affiliated with a studio, since it earned a total of 11, split between Vice (eight) and If Beale Street Could Talk (three).

Combining the noms earned by its speciality division Fox Searchlight and those credited to the main studio for Bohemian Rhapsody, Fox, in its swan song as an independent film company, could claim 20 nominations.

Disney and its various labels and Universal, by combining its studio efforts with those of its speciality division Focus, followed with 17 noms each.

With the Disney-Fox merger expected to close in the weeks ahead, the combined companies could account for 37 noms by the time of the Academy Awards ceremony.

Disney's count includes seven noms for Marvel's Black Panther, the first superhero in history to become a best-picture contender, and four for Mary Poppins Returns. Walt Disney Animation's Ralph Breaks the Internet and Pixar's Incredibles 2 will compete in the animation best picture race.

Films from Universal proper landed nine nominations: five for Green Book and four for First Man. Specialty division Focus Features' BlacKkKlansman walked away with six and its Mary Queen of Scots took two.

A Star Is Born delivered Warner Bros. eight Oscar nominations for a total of nine (Ready Player One earned one).

Films from Sony Classics Pictures — The Wife, Capernaum and Never Look Away — delivered four nominations, while Sony proper earned one for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. In total, Sony's overall film operation earned five noms.

Amazon Studios picked up three nominations, while Paramount earned just one — sound editing for A Quiet Place, which was otherwise shut out.